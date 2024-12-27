VIP
Retiring Congresswoman Torches Older Democrats for Staying in Congress ‘Forever’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 27, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster is leaving Congress. In an interview with The Boston Globe, she spoke on her decision to not seek reelection. 

In the interview, Kuster revealed that she thinks there are colleagues of hers who “stay forever” in Congress, not making room for a new generation of leadership. Kuster has represented New Hampshire’s 2nd congressional district since 2013.

“I’m trying to set a better example,” Kuster told the Globe. 

“I think there are colleagues — and some of whom are still very successful and very productive — but others who just stay forever,” she acknowledged.

The Globe wrote, “the New Hampshire Democrat is hoping some of her colleagues might be inspired to do the same — and wishes President Biden had earlier, as well.”

President-elect Donald Trump’s White House bid was another reason why she decided not to run for office again, she added. 

“I’ve said somewhat facetiously, he tried to kill me once, I’m not available for that again,” Kuster said of her experience on Jan. 6, 2021. She explained that she’s “not the best gladiator” for another Trump presidency.

“What we went through on Jan. 6 and his attempt to overthrow the government took a toll,” she continued. “That was really hard, and not just personally, but on my ability to work across the aisle.”

Reportedly, Elon Musk’s influence is another reason why she wanted to leave office.

“There’s a theme developing when billionaires make decisions about hard-working families’ lives, it comes out just mean,” she told the Globe. “It’s cold hearted.”

As for President Joe Biden, Kuster said she knew in her heart that he didn’t stand a chance against Trump after his disastrous debate.

“Just in my heart, [I] reached the conclusion that this would be a very challenging campaign for him, and to put himself out there for another four-year term was going to be a struggle,” Kuster said, who admitted that Biden’s “team may have” worked to conceal his decline.

Kuster said that Biden’s debate performance reminded her of conversations with her own parents “about, you know, their aging and their limitations.”

Democrat Maggie Goodlander, 38, will replace Kuster in the United States Congress. 

“She’ll be great. I think she’ll do fine,” Kuster said. “It’s all worked out, and I think the voters really wanted me to be replaced by a woman, and that’s sort of endearing.”

According to The Hill, Kuster backed her campaign manager, Colin Van Ostern, for her seat in the primary. He lost to Goodlander, who is married to Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan by more than 30 percentage points.

Kuster’s remarks came shortly after it was revealed that 81-year-old Republican Rep. Kay Granger (TX) was in a care home for the last six months and not attending votes in Congress, as Townhall covered.

Granger, not seen in months, was located at a dementia care home after the Dallas Express began looking for her. The last time she voted was in July. When the outlet attempted to reach her office via phone, it went straight to voicemail. In person, her office was locked up and no one was inside. The outlet learned that her team closed down their office before Thanksgiving.

