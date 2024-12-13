Nancy Pelosi Has Been Hospitalized
Mayor Eric Adams Mulling a Special Order to Bypass NYC's Illegal Alien Protections

Matt Vespa  |  December 13, 2024
There’s a lot of palace intrigue here. First, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is under the federal microscope, with the homes of multiple top-level aides being raided by federal agents. The New York City Police commissioner, a deputy mayor, and the schools chancellor were forced to resign. Adams has been indicted on fraud and bribery charges, so he’s working hard to get on Donald Trump’s good side. You see this with his willingness to work with federal authorities in rounding up illegal aliens. 

He’s also open to becoming a Republican again. With the city council passing some new edict to protect illegals, Adams announced he’s mulling a special order to bypass this nonsense (via NY Post): 

Mayor Eric Adams is looking for ways to go over the City Council’s head to tweak the Big Apple’s restrictive migrant “sanctuary city” designation, he said during a TV interview Sunday. 

“The City Council made it clear they don’t want to change that,” Adams said on CBS’s “The Point with Marcia Kramer.” “They stated they’re not willing to change the sanctuary city law. I think they’re wrong. I have my teams looking at my power as executive orders. 

“Do I have the power to do so? I have to protect the people of this city,” he said. “That is my north star.” 

[…] 

“Tough talk is good but actions speak louder,” Queens Councilman Robert Holden said Wednesday. “The mayor had the chance to amend or repeal sanctuary city laws through his Charter Revision Commission but chose not to. Now, it’s time to right these wrongs.” 

Holden called on the city to reopen a federal immigration office at Rikers Island that was shut down in 2015 by then Mayor Bill de Blasio as a first step — with a pair of New York City federal immigration bigwigs voicing support for the idea one day later. 

[…] 

…he told Kramer he wanted to figure out a way to get around that.

“I told the corporation counsel, give me what are my options,” the mayor said. “I want to know what my options are. As I stated almost a year ago, I want to look at those who are committing serious violent felonies in our city. And I want to know what are my powers. 

“Once the city Council made it clear, we’re not changing the sanctuary city laws to allow [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to go after those dangerous offenders,” Adams added. “Once they made that clear, I went to plan B and said, what are my options and my powers.” 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

