Tulsi Gabbard the Latest Victim of the Media's 'Not Going Well' Narrative Regarding Trump's Nominees

Let’s get this out of the way: every one of Donald J. Trump’s nominees is going to be in trouble because that’s what the media wants. Matt Gaetz was the only one who genuinely fit that narrative for numerous reasons, and he got out when it was clear that there would be no latitude among a particular group of Republican senators. Pete Hegseth is the latest to suffer this ‘in trouble’ label, but he’s likely to be confirmed as the attacks against him have been baseless—the ProPublica trip-up reconfirming our views about the lying press.

Tulsi Gabbard's meetings with Senate Republicans not going well, sources say — The Hill



"I’ve heard that she’s not very well prepared," one Republican Senator said, describing them as "BS sessions" — The Hill pic.twitter.com/hjSn4o0VYL — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 13, 2024

As of now, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard are the latest victims of the ‘they’re on life support’ beat regarding Trump’s nominees. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is heading for rocky shoals, according to Politico, which said that there were no undercover FBI agents at the Capitol on January 6—just their confidential human sources:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the latest Donald Trump Cabinet pick facing trouble in the Senate. At least three closely watched senators are noncommittal about confirming the vaccine critic, who’s being considered to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Those include swing votes like Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who will chair a committee that could host confirmation hearings for Kennedy. […] …Kennedy’s political baggage is another problem Republicans can’t ignore, as they try to remain largely deferential to the president-elect. Though many have boasted about party unity, some are increasingly anxious about giving a rubber stamp to nominees far outside the mainstream. But tanking more of Trump’s picks could end up sparking his ire, with Republicans bracing for him to boost primary challengers against those who won’t go along.

And now, Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to be our next intelligence czar is reportedly in deep trouble (via The Hill):

Tulsi Gabbard is struggling through her meetings with senators this week, sources told The Hill, highlighting the difficult path she faces in winning confirmation to be director of national intelligence. Nearly a half dozen sources, including senators and individuals close to the situation, indicated that Gabbard is having trouble during meetings with lawmakers, with one source familiar describing the sit-downs as “not going well.” “She was proving to be a little shallow, like a House member talking at a hearing and not someone who needs to provide the president’s daily intelligence briefing,” the source familiar said. Two Senate Republicans also echoed the concerns, with one noting that multiple members who have sat down with the former Democratic Hawaii congresswoman have come away unimpressed thus far. “I’ve heard that she’s not very well prepared. … I’ve heard not great things,” the Senate GOP member said, describing them as “BS sessions.” The second Senate Republican added there have been “a lot of eyerolls” from members who have sat down Gabbard early on.

Until these two picks for secretary for Health and Human Services and intelligence czar withdraw formally, I’m going to call “BS” on the whole circus. If the GOP sources are from the usual suspects, Murkowski, Collins, and the like from the ‘suck’ caucus, I don’t care. And yes, Republicans can and should ignore the supposed baggage because they can—they don’t have to listen to the media who exposed themselves and are trying to be the voice on these matters in the Hegseth fiasco.

The media has been wrong about most prominent news stories over the past several years. We’re done. No one is in trouble until the official withdrawal announcement is made. Call me crazy, but these people who say so-and-so is in trouble were wrong on Russian collusion, COVID, and virtually anything Trump says and does. The voters know it, too. There are consequences to winning elections. We won; the Democrats and the media lost, so shut up.