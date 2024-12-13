That ProPublica Hatchet Job on Pete Hegseth Just Got Worse

Why Politico's Headline About Undercover FBI Assets at the J6 Riot Is Priceless
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 13, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s secretary of defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, was able to fire the kill shot at ProPublica from the grassy knoll in their attempt to assassinate his character. The publication was prepping a story about Hegseth’s application to West Point. Hegseth was accepted but didn’t attend. West Point lied to the publication, saying Hegseth never applied. He did. 

Hegseth showed his acceptance letter from West Point, which led to ProPublica editors saying they dropped the story once they learned about the clarification because “that’s journalism.” Yeah, the fart-sniffing exercise can end now. We have their emails about how they went about this story which were sent to Mr. Hegseth’s attorney: running with West Point’s lie, smearing Hegseth as a liar, and suggesting this makes him unfit to run the Defense Department, and only giving him an hour to respond.

Also, they whiffed at the other story about this, which is that West Point lied twice about Hegseth’s application.

