Tipsheet

Watch Tom Homan Obliterate Chris Van Hollen

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 21, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It was obviously an accident, because ABC News wouldn’t do this, but Jon Karl asked about Abrego Garcia, which allowed Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, to take Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to task. The levels at which Democrats and the media are slobbering over this MS-13 member and domestic abuser are disturbing. Who cares?

He’s not a constituent of Van Hollen who has done more for this man than any victim of illegal alien crime. Rachel Morin was raped and murdered by an illegal in August of 2023; she was a Maryland resident. Where was his meeting with that family?

Homan listed off the butcher’s bill from Biden’s open border policies, which also led to thousands of migrant deaths. It’s inconceivable to Mr. Homan and others that Van Hollen who never visited the southern border, said nothing to Angel Moms, and kept his head in the sand to this Biden-manufactured crisis would now fly down to El Salvador on the taxpayer’s dime to chat with a gang member over margaritas, and then cry about it.

Also, not that we didn't know, but Tom Homan is very skilled in this area; he's the man you want at the forefront to defend Trump's immigration policy.

