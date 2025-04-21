Ex-NBC News Host Details What the Media's Biggest Blunder Has Been Regarding Trump

Is he trying to play both sides of the fence? Is he trying to work himself back into the good graces of the audience that has moved away from the liberal media due to their overt bias? Maybe—but he's also right. Former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd stopped by Ballard Partners' 13th and Park podcast, where he discussed President Trump's apparent desire for revenge. He also said it's correct that the media tried to smother him.

Advertisement

They tried to cancel Trump which Todd noted was a remarkable blunder.

"I think the biggest mistake — and I did not follow the pied piper on this one — which was this idea that we deplatform everybody post-January 6," he said. This is a First Amendment issue, and whether you like it or not, it was a gross violation of free speech.

🚨NEW: After leaving NBC News, Chuck Todd laments how media effort to "CANCEL TRUMP" completely backfired🚨



"All these institutions did want to cancel Trump, did want him inoperable in mainstream public."



"I think the biggest mistake — and I did not follow the pied piper on… pic.twitter.com/wAwhaIe5VA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 19, 2025

Todd then goes on to discuss how the core of democracy is about protecting minority rights, not majority ones.

"You might not like that speech, but speech is speech," Todd added. "The decision to deplatform bit mainstream media in the ass."

Trump opted to create his information ecosystem, and millions followed him and other podcasters and streamers.

"How do you like them apples now?" said Todd.

The political class was rattled by the prospect of the people easily overwhelming their playground—that's why this happened. Biden's 2020 election was supposed to be the post-Trump moment, evidence that he was a flash in the political pan. It wasn't. The president is back stronger than ever.

At the end of the clip, Todd said it was a mistake, and someone should come forward and say so.

That's not going to happen.