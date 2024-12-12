CNN Reveals a Predictable Issue Regarding Those Who Think Healthcare CEO Killer Is...
ProPublica Tried to Attack Pete Hegseth on His West Point Application, But Missed the Real Story

Matt Vespa  |  December 12, 2024
Pete Hegseth’s nomination to be our next secretary of defense appears to have dodged a bullet. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) seemed to be a Republican who might be poised to deliver a kill shot. She’s changed her tune, possibly due to threats of being primaried and the anonymously sourced attacks against Mr. Hegseth. They’ve all fallen flat. 

Yet, ProPublica was reportedly working up a hit piece on Mr. Hegseth regarding his application to West Point. He was accepted but didn’t attend. Hegseth’s team gave the publication the acceptance letter, which is why they dropped the story, but they still whiffed: West Point seemed to have blatantly lied about Mr. Hegseth: They told ProPublica he never applied. 

Why did West Point lie twice?

