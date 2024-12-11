The Mystery Drones Are From Where?!
Matt Gaetz's Next Move Announced

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 11, 2024 12:00 PM
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) isn’t returning to Congress. He resigned when President-elect Donald J. Trump nominated him as our next attorney general, sending shockwaves through Washington. Gaetz would’ve uprooted all the bad apples at the Department of Justice. There was only one problem: He didn’t have the votes for confirmation. When it became clear that nothing could persuade the few GOP senators who were reportedly dead set against him, he withdrew his name from consideration. So, what’s next for the ex-GOP congressman? He’s taking a media job (via Politico): 

The former lawmaker from Florida's Panhandle and MAGA provocateur will soon host his own hourlong political talk show on OAN, which heavily supports President-elect Donald Trump. OAN promoted the show in a series of graphics on Tuesday and called Gaetz a "powerhouse" in a release, describing the hire as a "mega MAGA investment" that will air weeknights at 9 p.m. 

At OAN, Gaetz will also co-host a video podcast with Dan Ball, host of "Real America with Dan Ball," that the network said would feature "unfiltered conversations" for Gen Z, Millennials and early Gen Xers. 

Gaetz praised the network in a statement for embracing platforms like streaming, apps, podcasts and social media, which he called places "where Americans are going." Trump during his 2024 run similarly embraced alternative media sources to reach voters.

Gaetz was also the subject of an ethics report that hasn’t been made public, as congressional Republicans have blocked its release. It hasn’t stopped portions of it from being leaked. Mr. Gaetz has vociferously denied the allegations, some of which are overly salacious.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

