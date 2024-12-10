It Looks Like a Major Lib Narrative About the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer Just Imploded

Who is Luigi Mangione? He’s the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4. Thompson was gunned down outside of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel before an investor’s meeting allegedly by Mr. Mangione, who used a suppressed firearm. Mangione was hailed as some populist hero in leftist circles for killing Thompson, with writers like Taylor Lorenz being his most vocal advocate.

Advertisement

The debate about the American healthcare system is intertwined with sub-plots on race, wealth, and access, so it’s not unusual that this is a petri dish for left-wing insanity. Yet, Mangione is no working-class hero. It’s the seat of irony—the kid hails from Baltimore royalty, Ivy-League educated, and went to a private school whose tuition hovers around $40,000.

The Mangiones are prominent in Baltimore — and are particularly known for their philanthropy and work in the healthcare sector.



Via ⁦@justin_fenton⁩ ⁦@brenna__smith⁩ and a big ⁦@BaltimoreBanner⁩ team. Follow us for updates. https://t.co/03g8y2GnUt — Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) December 9, 2024

His family owns Turf Valley and Hayfields Country Club, NBC News confirmed. Mangione is the cousin of Baltimore County Delegate Nino Mangione, R-District 42A, the lawmaker's office confirmed. https://t.co/sxTCz8dOIQ pic.twitter.com/z5XAKZEguv — WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) December 9, 2024

REPORT: Luigi Mangione, who was named a person of interest in the execution of CEO Brian Thompson, was valedictorian of the Gilman School in 2016.



I have found footage of his valedictorian speech at the 119th Gilman School Founder's Day Ceremony.



Mangione is one of six… pic.twitter.com/nPuXtmirWO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 9, 2024

Lorenz said she felt “joy” when Thompson got murdered. Well, as it turns out, it was done by someone who likely had a higher net worth than the victim. This ‘eat the rich’ narrative that’s been marinating for days just imploded.

JUST IN: Taylor Lorenz giggles and says she felt “joy” when Brian Thompson, a husband, father, and CEO of UHC was k*lled. pic.twitter.com/Y57NTWfM6C — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 9, 2024

What I assume will happen is that people will try to pivot away once the Mangione financials are disclosed, saying that the larger debate is about our healthcare issues, which is fine. You could’ve had that debate for days—we’ve been dealing with it every election cycle. Roping in a CEO murder was totally unnecessary, exposing yet again the Left’s propensity for being too online.

The UHC CEO assassination as the unhinged id of Acela America lashing out against middle American success pic.twitter.com/YHiVSXPxwV — Avid Halaby (@AvidHalaby) December 9, 2024

After a co-worker recognized him, Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Four fake IDs, including the phony New Jersey driver's license used to check in at the hostel he reportedly stayed in before the murder, were found on his person, including the suppressed firearm like the one used in the crime. Based on initial reports, he also had $8,000 on him, plus $2,000 in foreign currency. Mangione claims those items were planted.

Mangione reportedly underwent back surgery, which some suggest might have been what set him off. We'll keep you posted.

Investigators say Luigi Mangione had $8,000 USD on him and 2,000 in foreign currency,

Also bags to block cellular data. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 10, 2024

Advertisement

NEW: Luigi Mangione suggests the $8000 in cash & $2000 in foreign currency found on him during his arrest was planted, according to CNN.



Despite everything said in the courtroom, the only thing Mangione had an issue with was cash & a waterproof bag allegedly found on him.



"One… pic.twitter.com/woWOznjGJd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

His family has also released this statement: