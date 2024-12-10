CNN's Maria Cardona Throws a Fit Over Trump's Proposed Overhaul of Birthright Citizenship
Kari Lake Reportedly the Leading Candidate to Be Ambassador to Mexico
The Liberal Media Reaction to the Daniel Penny Verdict Was Off the Rails
VIP
The Libs Still Don't Know How to Talk to Voters
Winds of Change? Pete Hegseth Said Meeting With Ernst Went Very Well
Hollywood Is Killing Itself: Good
Whiskey Resurgence in the Heart of the Rebellion
Pardoning the Unpardonable
Why Are Politicians So Weak? Part Two
Jordan Neely Protest Devolves Into Infighting
From Legislation to Litigation: The Battle Over Tobacco Harm Reduction
The Left, Unhinged
Javier Milei – One Year Later
It Sure Looks Like the Bidens Snubbed Harris, Emhoff at Kennedy Center Honors
Tipsheet

It Looks Like a Major Lib Narrative About the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer Just Imploded

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 10, 2024 6:50 AM
New York City Police Department via AP

Who is Luigi Mangione? He’s the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4. Thompson was gunned down outside of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel before an investor’s meeting allegedly by Mr. Mangione, who used a suppressed firearm. Mangione was hailed as some populist hero in leftist circles for killing Thompson, with writers like Taylor Lorenz being his most vocal advocate.

Advertisement

The debate about the American healthcare system is intertwined with sub-plots on race, wealth, and access, so it’s not unusual that this is a petri dish for left-wing insanity. Yet, Mangione is no working-class hero. It’s the seat of irony—the kid hails from Baltimore royalty, Ivy-League educated, and went to a private school whose tuition hovers around $40,000. 

Lorenz said she felt “joy” when Thompson got murdered. Well, as it turns out, it was done by someone who likely had a higher net worth than the victim. This ‘eat the rich’ narrative that’s been marinating for days just imploded. 

Recommended

The Liberal Media Reaction to the Daniel Penny Verdict Was Off the Rails Matt Vespa
Advertisement

What I assume will happen is that people will try to pivot away once the Mangione financials are disclosed, saying that the larger debate is about our healthcare issues, which is fine. You could’ve had that debate for days—we’ve been dealing with it every election cycle. Roping in a CEO murder was totally unnecessary, exposing yet again the Left’s propensity for being too online.

After a co-worker recognized him, Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Four fake IDs, including the phony New Jersey driver's license used to check in at the hostel he reportedly stayed in before the murder, were found on his person, including the suppressed firearm like the one used in the crime. Based on initial reports, he also had $8,000 on him, plus $2,000 in foreign currency. Mangione claims those items were planted. 

Mangione reportedly underwent back surgery, which some suggest might have been what set him off. We'll keep you posted.

Advertisement

His family has also released this statement:

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Reaction to the Daniel Penny Verdict Was Off the Rails Matt Vespa
CNN's Maria Cardona Throws a Fit Over Trump's Proposed Overhaul of Birthright Citizenship Matt Vespa
Hollywood Is Killing Itself: Good Derek Hunter
Progressive Host Nails Why Hunter Biden Got a Lengthy Blanket Pardon Matt Vespa
Is This What Drove the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer to Commit Murder? Matt Vespa
Kari Lake Reportedly the Leading Candidate to Be Ambassador to Mexico Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media Reaction to the Daniel Penny Verdict Was Off the Rails Matt Vespa
Advertisement