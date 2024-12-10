CNN's Maria Cardona Throws a Fit Over Trump's Proposed Overhaul of Birthright Citizenship

You knew this was going to happen. President-elect Donald J. Trump sat down with Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker on Sunday for a predictably biased interview in which the NBC News reporter pressed Trump to release his medical records due to his age. Trump said he would, but it circles back to the health shenanigans with Biden, where the media knew the man was cooked but refused to report on it, either out of fear of losing access or being seen as helping Donald Trump.
Full Extended Video: Donald Trump First Post-Election Interview On "Meet The Press" https://t.co/6xFxnrzhNR— RCP Video (@rcpvideo) December 9, 2024
WATCH: Trump calls out NBC News’ Kristen Welker for being a “hostile” interviewer and asking “nasty” questions.— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 9, 2024
He adds: “The press has to straighten itself out because honestly it’s lost all credibility.” pic.twitter.com/w62r5h0kac
After carrying water for Joe Biden and covering up his decline every step of the way, Kristen Welker now really wants to see Trump’s medical records.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 8, 2024
She’s so insufferable. pic.twitter.com/aZnmsU19wf
They all took Biden’s officials' claim that the man was sharp as a tack to heart, but they got embarrassed when the president was steamrolled by Trump in the June debate, which proved to be an election killer.
On Sunday, Trump spoke about ending birthright citizenship, which sent scores of online liberals into a fit. The following day, CNN’s Maria Cardona, an American citizen, went on an unhinged tangent about how she could be deported.
🚨Trump wants an end to birthright citizenship in the US:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024
"We're the only country that has it. We're going to end that because it's ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/sOE43v6xvr
WATCH: CNN contributor says she fears she’ll be deported by Trumppic.twitter.com/2dzIteJJbc— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 9, 2024
Also, we learned that the Left doesn’t know what birthright citizenship means:
Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship would mean 4 of his children wouldn't be considered US citizens:— anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) December 9, 2024
Don Jr - born in 1977
Ivanka - born in 1981
Eric - born in 1984
Ivana - became a US citizen in 1988
Barron - born in March 2006
Melania - became a US citizen in July 2006 pic.twitter.com/OpIssJg77t
Today, I learned that libs have no idea what birthright citizenship is. pic.twitter.com/0pIFU34iFt— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 9, 2024
Everyone, relax. You’re going to pull a muscle.
