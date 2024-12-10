CNN's Maria Cardona Throws a Fit Over Trump's Proposed Overhaul of Birthright Citizenship

You knew this was going to happen. President-elect Donald J. Trump sat down with Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker on Sunday for a predictably biased interview in which the NBC News reporter pressed Trump to release his medical records due to his age. Trump said he would, but it circles back to the health shenanigans with Biden, where the media knew the man was cooked but refused to report on it, either out of fear of losing access or being seen as helping Donald Trump.

Full Extended Video: Donald Trump First Post-Election Interview On "Meet The Press" https://t.co/6xFxnrzhNR — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) December 9, 2024

WATCH: Trump calls out NBC News’ Kristen Welker for being a “hostile” interviewer and asking “nasty” questions.



He adds: “The press has to straighten itself out because honestly it’s lost all credibility.” pic.twitter.com/w62r5h0kac — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 9, 2024

After carrying water for Joe Biden and covering up his decline every step of the way, Kristen Welker now really wants to see Trump’s medical records.



She’s so insufferable. pic.twitter.com/aZnmsU19wf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 8, 2024

They all took Biden’s officials' claim that the man was sharp as a tack to heart, but they got embarrassed when the president was steamrolled by Trump in the June debate, which proved to be an election killer.

On Sunday, Trump spoke about ending birthright citizenship, which sent scores of online liberals into a fit. The following day, CNN’s Maria Cardona, an American citizen, went on an unhinged tangent about how she could be deported.

🚨Trump wants an end to birthright citizenship in the US:



"We're the only country that has it. We're going to end that because it's ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/sOE43v6xvr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024

WATCH: CNN contributor says she fears she’ll be deported by Trumppic.twitter.com/2dzIteJJbc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 9, 2024

Also, we learned that the Left doesn’t know what birthright citizenship means:

Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship would mean 4 of his children wouldn't be considered US citizens:



Don Jr - born in 1977

Ivanka - born in 1981

Eric - born in 1984

Ivana - became a US citizen in 1988



Barron - born in March 2006

Melania - became a US citizen in July 2006 pic.twitter.com/OpIssJg77t — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) December 9, 2024

Today, I learned that libs have no idea what birthright citizenship is. pic.twitter.com/0pIFU34iFt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 9, 2024

Everyone, relax. You’re going to pull a muscle.