Tipsheet

CNN's Maria Cardona Throws a Fit Over Trump's Proposed Overhaul of Birthright Citizenship

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 10, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You knew this was going to happen. President-elect Donald J. Trump sat down with Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker on Sunday for a predictably biased interview in which the NBC News reporter pressed Trump to release his medical records due to his age. Trump said he would, but it circles back to the health shenanigans with Biden, where the media knew the man was cooked but refused to report on it, either out of fear of losing access or being seen as helping Donald Trump.

They all took Biden’s officials' claim that the man was sharp as a tack to heart, but they got embarrassed when the president was steamrolled by Trump in the June debate, which proved to be an election killer.

On Sunday, Trump spoke about ending birthright citizenship, which sent scores of online liberals into a fit. The following day, CNN’s Maria Cardona, an American citizen, went on an unhinged tangent about how she could be deported. 

Also, we learned that the Left doesn’t know what birthright citizenship means:

 Everyone, relax. You’re going to pull a muscle.

