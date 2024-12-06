KJP Tries to Spin Biden Lying About Hunter's Pardon. Here's How It Went.
Watch Joy Behar Die Inside When John Fetterman Says Trump's Hush Money Case Is a Political Circus

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 06, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

I’m sure the co-hosts of The View instantly regretted inviting Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) for this interview. The Pennsylvania Democrat, who has become something of a delight to watch on specific issues, told it straight: the New York hush money trial against Donald Trump was a political circus. He also lambasted fellow Democrats who, for years, touted criminal justice reform and second chances only to exhibit short-lived schadenfreude over Mr. Trump’s conviction. It was all for naught—Trump won the 2024 election handily.

The Left may have won a little battle, but we won the war. Democrats may have clinched a regular-season win, but Trump dominated in the playoffs and ultimately brought home the cup. Fetterman also thought that the Hunter Biden legal drama was politically motivated, adding that both trials should be viewed with equal disdain or skepticism. As some noted on social media, you can see Joy Behar die inside watching this clip. Joe Concha declared it “your watch of the day.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office tried to delay sentencing until 2029 when Trump’s second presidency ends. I doubt that will be considered. It’s not insane to suggest that the entire case could be dismissed. Trump has a good chance of evading over 100 bogus criminal charges that anti-Trump lawyers slapped against him.

It's the greatest political comeback of all time.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

