The Lib Reaction to the Murder of a Healthcare CEO Was Appalling

On Wednesday morning, around 6:45 AM, outside of the New York Hilton Midtown, an armed killer gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. It was a targeted hit. The suspect fired multiple shots at Thompson with a suppressed firearm.

And while normal people might be horrified by this brazen homicide, the Left has opted to make this about them and their grievances with the healthcare system. They once again failed a basic test: don’t act like people with whom most of the electorate would like to punch in the face:

This is a Columbia professor and a "trauma expert."

People have lost their minds. https://t.co/cRM5doYp69 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 5, 2024

The number includes the 68,000 Americans who die each year because of our private healthcare system as well as at least 330,000 who died during the pandemic for the same reason.https://t.co/Q8tEd8Ia2Bhttps://t.co/l0pKfHAMDA — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) December 4, 2024

I mean, this is pretty much the same reaction leftists like him have when a working class woman is stabbed to death at a bus stop by a repeat offender they want out roaming the streets. https://t.co/9JfhGzbxhM — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) December 5, 2024

Reading all the absolutely savage tweets about the insurance guy's murder and thinking how crazy it is that Democrats refuse to channel the shared fury over our healthcare system into electoral wins. https://t.co/wV9KTgKCNg — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 4, 2024

Remembering the day United Healthcare denied a one-night hospital stay for my 12yo child as “medically unnecessary” following ASD heart repair surgery. — Natalie Holme Elsberg 🇿🇦 (@NatalieElsberg) December 4, 2024

These people are unrelated and all-around weird. It’s no wonder why leftists only reside in a bubble since their own kind are the only ones who can tolerate this madness.