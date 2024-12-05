Here's Why Fauci Needs a Pardon
Tipsheet

The Lib Reaction to the Murder of a Healthcare CEO Was Appalling

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 05, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

On Wednesday morning, around 6:45 AM, outside of the New York Hilton Midtown, an armed killer gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. It was a targeted hit. The suspect fired multiple shots at Thompson with a suppressed firearm.

And while normal people might be horrified by this brazen homicide, the Left has opted to make this about them and their grievances with the healthcare system. They once again failed a basic test: don’t act like people with whom most of the electorate would like to punch in the face:

So, That's Why Joni Ernst Isn't Supporting Pete Hegseth's Defense Secretary Nomination Matt Vespa
These people are unrelated and all-around weird. It’s no wonder why leftists only reside in a bubble since their own kind are the only ones who can tolerate this madness.

