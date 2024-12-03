Martial Law Has Ended in South Korea

It's now over. South Korea’s state of emergency issued by President Yoon Suk Yeol has ended. The president sent the nation into turmoil when he declared martial law, alleging the opposition party, which controls the National Assembly, had established a “legislative dictatorship,” paralyzing the state with endless impeachment and special investigations.

South Korea’s legislative body voted to lift the martial law order, condemning the decision. The leader of President Yoon’s party also criticized the declaration. There was mayhem outside the National Assembly building, where some soldiers deployed were seen leaving, sparking some to suggest that this drama was over. And now it is–the emergency order only lasted five hours (via NYT):

🚨SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT LIFTS MARTIAL LAW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2024

President Yoon said he would end martial law as soon as he convened his cabinet. He said troops had withdrawn from the National Assembly after lawmakers passed a resolution demanding an end to martial law...President Yoon said he was waiting for members of his cabinet to arrive so that he could formally lift martial law, which had been in place for five hours.

The military had declared they would continue to enforce the martial law order until President Yoon lifted it. They’re also reportedly attempting to arrest the political leaders of the National Assembly, including the head of Yoon’s party. All political activities are banned until further notice. The mass protest outside the National Assembly is reportedly thinning out as well.

On the domestic front, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions called for an indefinite strike until President Yoon resigned. The chief spokesman of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea, Jo Seoung-lae, also confirmed that military forces sent to the National Assembly tried to arrest the governing body's leaders earlier this morning.

S. KOREAN ARMED FORCES ATTEMPTING TO ARREST OPPOSITION LEADER — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 3, 2024

Arrest Teams have entered the Political Offices near the National Assembly in Seoul, with Warrants reportedly issued for Lee Jae-myung, the Leader of the Democratic Party of South Korea; Han Dong-hoon, the Leader of the People’s Power Party; and Woo Won-shik, the Leader of the… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 3, 2024

BREAKING | Arrest teams sent for the following South Korean politicians (Yonhap):



Lee Jae-myung - Leader of the Democratic Party of Korea

Han Dong-hoon -People Power Party leader

Woo Won-sik -Democratic Party of Korea — InsideNK/GeoPolitics (@inside_nk) December 3, 2024

Here's a rundown on what transpired before the order was rescinded (via NYT):

Now, President Yoon will likely face calls to step down.