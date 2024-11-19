And With That Development, the Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Is Likely to Leak Soon

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been nominated as the next attorney general, triggering all the right people in Washington. He was the subject of an ethics investigation, which has ended since he left Congress. That doesn’t mean what’s already compiled isn’t going to leak. House Speaker Mike Johnson asked for this report to be quashed. There was zero chance of that happening, as this report was likely to make its way to the media in numerous ways. For starters, a hacker is said to have obtained the damning report (via NYT):

An unidentified hacker has gained access to a computer file shared in a secure link among lawyers whose clients have given damaging testimony related to Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman who is President-elect Donald J. Trump’s choice to be attorney general, a person with knowledge of the activity said.

The file of 24 exhibits is said to include sworn testimony by a woman who said that she had sex with Mr. Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17, as well as corroborating testimony by a second woman who said that she witnessed the encounter.

The information was downloaded by a person using the name Altam Beezley at 1:23 p.m. on Monday, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly. A lawyer connected to the case sent an email to the address associated with Altam Beezley, only to be informed in an automated reply that the recipient does not exist.

[…]

The documents include information that is under seal with the Justice Department, which investigated Mr. Gaetz but did not file charges, and the House Committee on Ethics, which has completed its own inquiry into the former congressman. The Ethics panel’s members are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to decide on whether to vote to release material it has gathered.