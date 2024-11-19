VIP
Oh No – Here Comes 2028
Destructive Environmentalists
Don’t Be Fooled By The Democrat Great Reset
Schumer to GOP: Please Don't Do What We Were Going to Do to...
Biden Was the Fluke in 2020, Not Trump in 2016
Breaking Up Google Will Be a Great American Catastrophe
TV Stars Mock the Tiny Threat of Trans Women in Sports
Young, Black, Hispanic Americans Would Opt Out of Social Security Even If It...
Kamala's Defeat Ushers in New, Law-and-Order Future for Cities
The New FCC Chairman's Agenda Contradicts Conservative Principles
Julian Harston Reveals the Truth Behind the Sahara Issue
Pay for All Americans’ Tax Cuts with a Tax on Illegal Immigrants
Deep State Invites Nuclear War
Schumer’s Misguided Plan to Hand AI Regulation to the Administrative State
Bureaucratic Luddites Are Coming for AI
Tipsheet

And With That Development, the Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Is Likely to Leak Soon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 19, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been nominated as the next attorney general, triggering all the right people in Washington. He was the subject of an ethics investigation, which has ended since he left Congress. That doesn’t mean what’s already compiled isn’t going to leak. House Speaker Mike Johnson asked for this report to be quashed. There was zero chance of that happening, as this report was likely to make its way to the media in numerous ways. For starters, a hacker is said to have obtained the damning report (via NYT): 

Advertisement

An unidentified hacker has gained access to a computer file shared in a secure link among lawyers whose clients have given damaging testimony related to Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman who is President-elect Donald J. Trump’s choice to be attorney general, a person with knowledge of the activity said. 

The file of 24 exhibits is said to include sworn testimony by a woman who said that she had sex with Mr. Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17, as well as corroborating testimony by a second woman who said that she witnessed the encounter. 

The information was downloaded by a person using the name Altam Beezley at 1:23 p.m. on Monday, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly. A lawyer connected to the case sent an email to the address associated with Altam Beezley, only to be informed in an automated reply that the recipient does not exist. 

[…] 

The documents include information that is under seal with the Justice Department, which investigated Mr. Gaetz but did not file charges, and the House Committee on Ethics, which has completed its own inquiry into the former congressman. The Ethics panel’s members are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to decide on whether to vote to release material it has gathered. 

Recommended

Don’t Be Fooled By The Democrat Great Reset John Nantz
Advertisement

It's out there now. Brace yourselves. It’s going to drop at some point. 

Also, a “hacker?” Is that what we’re going with here?

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don’t Be Fooled By The Democrat Great Reset John Nantz
Oh No – Here Comes 2028 Kurt Schlichter
It Looks Like A Familiar Face Will Be the Secretary of Education, As Trump Makes It Official Rebecca Downs
Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled Mia Cathell
Here's Who Leads the Pack for Democrats' Choice in 2028 Rebecca Downs
There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Don’t Be Fooled By The Democrat Great Reset John Nantz
Advertisement