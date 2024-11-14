We're Heading for a Recount in PA...and the Dems Want Illegal Ballots Counted.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has no path to victory. He’s going to lose to Republican Dave McCormick. Everyone, including Democrats, knows Casey lost. Yet, Casey refuses to concede because attorney Marc Elias is trying to steal the election. Those aren’t my words—The Wall Street Journal editorial board said as much about this fiasco occurring in the Keystone State.

“The Associated Press and most other media have called the Senate race in Pennsylvania for Republican Dave McCormick. But never fear, Democrats, lawyer Marc Elias is on the case trying to steal the seat for incumbent Democrat Bob Casey,” they wrote. “Did someone say ‘election denial’?”

Regardless, this contest is going to an unnecessary recount (via CBS News):

Secretary Schmidt announced today that unofficial results in the Nov. 5 general election race for U.S. Senate have triggered a legally required statewide recount. Read more: https://t.co/qzeXC8SWgD pic.twitter.com/xyasNtNm0y — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) November 13, 2024

Breaking: PA Dept of State says there will be a “legally required recount” in the U.S. Senate race. It was “triggered automatically” because of the one half of one percent margin between leader, republican Dave McCormick & democrat incumbent Bob Casey. pic.twitter.com/tzPphn3GnG — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) November 13, 2024

Senator-Elect McCormick’s lead is insurmountable, which the AP made clear.



A recount will be a waste of time & taxpayer money, but it is Casey’s prerogative.



McCormick knows what it’s like to lose an election & is sure Senator Casey will eventually reach the right conclusion. https://t.co/6nW4lQ1RoQ — Elizabeth Gregory (@eliz_gregory) November 13, 2024

An update on the PA Senate Recount: There's approximately ~50,000 potential ballots still to review. Philly is done. If trends hold at most there would be at most 40,000 valid ballots left to count most likely less. McCormick has a lead of 29,000 votes. Again no path for Casey. — Mark Davin Harris (@markdharris) November 13, 2024

Sen. Bob Casey is not giving up on retaining his U.S. Senate seat. The three-term Democrat is currently locked in a tight race with Dave McCormick, trailing the Republican by just over 29,000 votes as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. CBS News has not issued a projection in the race. Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced Wednesday afternoon that unofficial results in the race have triggered a statewide recount. That's because vote totals for McCormick and Casey are within a 0.5% margin, which triggers a statewide recount under state law. According to the Department of State, Casey received 48.5% of the vote with 3,350,972 votes and McCormick had 48.93% with 3,380,310. Counties must begin the recount by Nov. 20, the announcement says. The recount will cost more than $1 million in taxpayer funds, the Department of State says. Counties must finish the recount by noon on Nov. 26 and report the results to the secretary of the commonwealth by Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. Results will not be published until Nov. 27, which is the day before Thanksgiving, the department said.

Too perfect. The website of Marc Elias, an attorney for Bob Casey, has this article about how Eric Hovde won't concede his Wisconsin Senate loss while despite trailing by 29,000 votes. Bob Casey is also down 29,000 votes, and refuses to concede. pic.twitter.com/NREdmIdB7d — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 14, 2024

And would it shock you that Democrats want illegal ballots counted? No, of course not. What Democrats want to be counted is beyond ridiculous:

Republicans everywhere should pay attention to what Casey is trying to pull off.



While he has no chance, this is a warning about the D game plan for how to count votes in close races.



They want people who aren’t registered, don’t have IDs, or live out of state to be counted. https://t.co/2lDfD69zWs — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 13, 2024

#Pennsylvania #Casey’s lawyers are actually in court arguing for the following “votes” to be counted: (1) ballots of NON-registered “voters;” (2) un-signed mail in ballots; (3) mail-in ballots w/o dates; (4) ballots cast in a county where the Voter does NOT live. #CmonMan🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/UQ0A4EM2CQ — Guy Ciarrocchi (@PaSuburbsGuy) November 13, 2024

We’ll keep you posted.