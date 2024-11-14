Oh, People Are Melting Down Over Matt Gaetz
Trump Must Make America the 80s Again
Biden's Historic Meeting With Trump Unintentionally Led to the Funniest Photo Op of...
Democrats Quitting X Will Be Missed…By Someone…Probably
VIP
One Newspaper Begins the Media Purge, and Journos Quitting Social Media Generate Yawns...
Trump's Chance to Change Taxation
Election 2024: Not So Random Thoughts
The Trump Doctrine
Trump’s Brilliant Choices Of Youngbloods Hegseth and Gaetz
The GOP's Gigantic Opportunity
Hey, Democrats -- It's Your Policies
American Greatness
No Roe-vember: Why Americans Didn’t Buy Kamala’s Abortion Lie
Why Are We Ignoring the American Hostages in Gaza?
Tipsheet

We're Heading for a Recount in PA...and the Dems Want Illegal Ballots Counted.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 14, 2024 12:15 AM
AP Photo/Matt York

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has no path to victory. He’s going to lose to Republican Dave McCormick. Everyone, including Democrats, knows Casey lost. Yet, Casey refuses to concede because attorney Marc Elias is trying to steal the election. Those aren’t my words—The Wall Street Journal editorial board said as much about this fiasco occurring in the Keystone State. 

Advertisement

“The Associated Press and most other media have called the Senate race in Pennsylvania for Republican Dave McCormick. But never fear, Democrats, lawyer Marc Elias is on the case trying to steal the seat for incumbent Democrat Bob Casey,” they wrote. “Did someone say ‘election denial’?” 

Regardless, this contest is going to an unnecessary recount (via CBS News): 

Recommended

Biden's Historic Meeting With Trump Unintentionally Led to the Funniest Photo Op of All Time Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sen. Bob Casey is not giving up on retaining his U.S. Senate seat. The three-term Democrat is currently locked in a tight race with Dave McCormick, trailing the Republican by just over 29,000 votes as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. CBS News has not issued a projection in the race. 

Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced Wednesday afternoon that unofficial results in the race have triggered a statewide recount. 

That's because vote totals for McCormick and Casey are within a 0.5% margin, which triggers a statewide recount under state law. 

According to the Department of State, Casey received 48.5% of the vote with 3,350,972 votes and McCormick had 48.93% with 3,380,310. 

Counties must begin the recount by Nov. 20, the announcement says. The recount will cost more than $1 million in taxpayer funds, the Department of State says. Counties must finish the recount by noon on Nov. 26 and report the results to the secretary of the commonwealth by Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. Results will not be published until Nov. 27, which is the day before Thanksgiving, the department said. 

Advertisement

And would it shock you that Democrats want illegal ballots counted? No, of course not. What Democrats want to be counted is beyond ridiculous: 

We’ll keep you posted.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Historic Meeting With Trump Unintentionally Led to the Funniest Photo Op of All Time Matt Vespa
Trump Must Make America the 80s Again Kurt Schlichter
Trump's Magnificent Beginning Ann Coulter
Oh, People Are Melting Down Over Matt Gaetz Matt Vespa
We're Glossing Over Something That Cannot Be Ignored Regarding the 2020 and 2024 Elections Matt Vespa
Trump’s Brilliant Choices Of Youngbloods Hegseth and Gaetz Douglas MacKinnon

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Historic Meeting With Trump Unintentionally Led to the Funniest Photo Op of All Time Matt Vespa
Advertisement