BREAKING: Kamala Finally Makes the Call

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 06, 2024 2:05 PM
More than 12 hours after President-elect Donald Trump secured 270 electoral votes, he's finally received a concession call from his Democratic rival and Vice President Kamala Harris. It's over. 

"Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory, a senior Harris aide said," the Associated Press reports. "The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the call."

Harris, who is likely to lose every single swing state on the map, is set to give a concession speech from Howard University Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. 

As the polls closed Tuesday night and Harris underperformed Biden's 2020 numbers, she bailed on her victory party and left supporters to head home without remarks. Just like Hillary in 2016, she abandoned ship.  

Throughout the morning Wednesday, Team Harris was missing in action and silent. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

