BREAKING: Kamala Finally Makes the Call

More than 12 hours after President-elect Donald Trump secured 270 electoral votes, he's finally received a concession call from his Democratic rival and Vice President Kamala Harris. It's over.
"Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory, a senior Harris aide said," the Associated Press reports. "The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the call."
Kamala Harris conceded in a phone call to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/C8VNTRDA89— Sheri™ (@FFT1776) November 6, 2024
Harris, who is likely to lose every single swing state on the map, is set to give a concession speech from Howard University Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
RACE CALL: Donald Trump wins Michigan, extending his electoral vote total to 301https://t.co/bQFdmPb6YL pic.twitter.com/l630VwyuNM— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024
As the polls closed Tuesday night and Harris underperformed Biden's 2020 numbers, she bailed on her victory party and left supporters to head home without remarks. Just like Hillary in 2016, she abandoned ship.
Scenes From Harris' Canceled Victory Party— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024
https://t.co/iYKMZwvpux
Kamala Harris didn’t care enough about Black people to show up and give a concession speech when they’d all gathered at Howard, her HBCU Alma Matter.— Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) November 6, 2024
She gave them what Democrats have been giving them for decades.
Nothing.pic.twitter.com/7P7MT0Z41X
Throughout the morning Wednesday, Team Harris was missing in action and silent.
NBC at Harris campaign HQ:— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024
"It's particularly quiet in their sense of optimism right now"
"This is not looking so good for us"
It appears the "JOY" is gone... pic.twitter.com/bGaFYxgK7o
