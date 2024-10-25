Mark Cuban Gets Cooked on CNBC
Ex-MSNBC Analyst Alludes That New Hampshire and Virginia Could Be in Play?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 25, 2024
When Joe Biden was the nominee, he was starting to collapse in Virginia. That got quickly buried when he dropped out in July. With Kamala Harris taking the top spot after the intraparty coup, this narrative fizzled as joy, money, and weirdo Tim Walz provided distractions. Everything is crashing around Democrats in the final weeks of this election. Kamala’s momentum is finished. Her internals must be so bad because she has Barack Obama lashing out at black men for not backing Harris. The longer this woman stays in the media spotlight, the worse she does. Yet, she must do the media hits being a major party candidate. Yet, flawed candidates like this usually get tossed if there is a legitimate primary process. Kamala threw herself out in 2020. It’s the same story here.

Now, with early voting totals surging for Republicans and the momentum shifting, ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin, who’s been covering the private polling data showing that Kamala is at risk of losing most of the swing states, says that New Hampshire and Virginia are back on the table. Two things: one, early voting isn’t an indicator of the total result, but some states are seeing historic returns for Republicans, and two, he admits that this doesn’t mean Trump will take these states. 

If he does, that’s the ballgame. Still, the fact that the former president is very “active” in these Democratic bastions is a throwback to when certain safe states were slipping away from John McCain in 2008—Democrats made Republicans focus on areas they didn’t need to in past cycles. The same thing could happen here, which doesn’t bode well for Harris. No Democrat should have to worry about Virginia or the Granite State less than two weeks from Election Day (via RealClearPolitics): 

When Kamala Harris a few weeks ago did an event in New Hampshire, I said to everybody in both parties, like, what's going on? Because she's spending a day campaigning in New Hampshire. They said, oh, no, she's got a fundraiser in Boston. She's given a national speech. 

It's got nothing to do with being worded by New Hampshire. In fact, the private data in New Hampshire shows her with a pretty substantial lead. Joe Biden back in New Hampshire yesterday. 

There's a school of thought. I'm not predicting Trump will win a landslide. I'm not rooting for Trump winning a landslide. 

But there's a school of thought that says, Trump's going to go to Albuquerque to try to win New Mexico. He's going to go to St. Paul to try to win Minnesota. He's going to go to, I don't know, Richmond to try to win Virginia 

And then he's going to go to New Hampshire. And I was told yesterday, as someone showed me, an email saying that the Trump campaign is doing last minute hiring, paying a pretty robust sum for folks to do door knocking at the last minute. So watch that dynamic. 

Let's see. It could be a mistake. But again, Joe Biden went there. 

Trump being so active while Kamala remains stuck in the mud must be keeping liberals up at night, especially after her poor CNN town hall, where even the network’s hosts admitted that Kamala didn’t seal the deal, becoming overly obsessed with Donald Trump and serving up word salad. Kamala did not outline a single coherent legislative action item this week. She’s too dumb to take on that task.

