We Know Why Dems Are Trotting Barack Obama Out There to Shame Black...
CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy
VIP
The Collapse of Kamala Harris Couldn't Come at a Better Time
The Harris Campaign Is Getting Desperate
VIP
A Massive CBS News Hurricane Lie, and The NY Times Debunks Itself After...
Israel Made the West. Israel Is Saving the West.
Elon Musk Says 'Destiny of America' Is on the Line
Obama to the Rescue
Kamala Harris Wants America to Have the World's Highest Death Tax
Understanding the Dramatic Jewish Shift Towards President Trump and the Republican Party
UNIFILTH
'The Bed Is Made': Scott Jennings Has Another Warning About How Dems Are...
Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent in Key House Race Has Support From Party Looking to...
Martha Raddatz Unbelievably Downplays Illegal Immigrant Gangs in Interview With JD Vance
Tipsheet

After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be on Their Hands

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 15, 2024 1:45 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Katie had it yesterday: Kamala Harris might have plagiarized good chunks of her book, Smart on Crime. This goes beyond the recent plagiarism scandals that have rocked elite higher education institutions. It’s one thing not to cite someone else’s work. It’s another when you copy and paste entire sections of Wikipedia, which the vice president is accused of. And I thought Joe Biden lifting Neil Kinnock’s speech during his 1988 campaign was bad. This is even more egregious.

Advertisement

Recommended

CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The New York Times tried to run interference. It failed. Christopher Rufo, who had the scoop, had the receipts:

Advertisement

Kamala’s publisher seems to know a disaster is in their hands, as all inquiries about this matter are to be forwarded to the higher-ups. The publisher accidentally sent an internal company communication to Rufo:

Not great, Bob.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy Matt Vespa
The Harris Campaign Is Getting Desperate Derek Hunter
'The Bed Is Made': Scott Jennings Has Another Warning About How Dems Are Failing With Male Voters Rebecca Downs
Understanding the Dramatic Jewish Shift Towards President Trump and the Republican Party Rabbi Moshe B. Parnes
Steve Kornacki Brilliantly Breaks Down Kamala Harris' Problem in the Polls Rebecca Downs
The Woke Mob Is Furious Over These Heinz Ads Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy Matt Vespa
Advertisement