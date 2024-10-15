After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be on Their Hands

Katie had it yesterday: Kamala Harris might have plagiarized good chunks of her book, Smart on Crime. This goes beyond the recent plagiarism scandals that have rocked elite higher education institutions. It’s one thing not to cite someone else’s work. It’s another when you copy and paste entire sections of Wikipedia, which the vice president is accused of. And I thought Joe Biden lifting Neil Kinnock’s speech during his 1988 campaign was bad. This is even more egregious.

Remember back when the media took plagiarism seriously?



Back in 1988, Biden was shown to have plagiarized multiple other politicians - a scandal so devastating that he was forced to drop out of the race.



You won't hear any of today's journalists talking this way about Kamala. pic.twitter.com/ZLpn1B8xI1 — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) October 14, 2024

The investigation was conducted by Dr. Stefan Weber, a famed Austrian "plagiarism hunter" who has taken down politicians in the German-speaking world. We independently confirmed multiple violations, which are comparable in severity to the plagiarism found in former Harvard… pic.twitter.com/P9DTpZS4kV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

In another section of the book, Harris, without proper attribution, reproduced extensive sections from a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release. She and her co-author passed off the language as their own, copying multiple paragraphs virtually verbatim. Here is the… pic.twitter.com/9FpsxQE8Sz — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

Finally, when attempting to write a description of a nonprofit group, Harris simply lifted promotional language from an Urban Institute report, and failed to cite her source: pic.twitter.com/WpcC0SkpT5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

The New York Times tried to run interference. It failed. Christopher Rufo, who had the scoop, had the receipts:

You. Have. To. Be. Kidding. Me.



“A plagiarism expert…”



She cut and pasted from friggin’ Wikipedia multiple times…



And Chris Rufo did the work *you* should have doing. pic.twitter.com/c9g739AJvo — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 14, 2024

The New York Times provided its "plagiarism expert" with only five plagiarized passages—in other words, it deliberately withheld more than a dozen of the accusations in an attempt to manipulate the expert and run interference for Kamala Harris. This is pure corruption. https://t.co/KFlrJ1sSSm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 15, 2024

BREAKING: CNN confirms my reporting that Kamala Harris plagiarized her book, Smart on Crime.



This is exactly how it worked with Claudine Gay: the NYT tried to obfuscate; CNN told the truth; other publications followed. Eventually, even the NYT admitted that it was plagiarism. pic.twitter.com/msa1PpwZaY — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 15, 2024

Kamala’s publisher seems to know a disaster is in their hands, as all inquiries about this matter are to be forwarded to the higher-ups. The publisher accidentally sent an internal company communication to Rufo:

Not great, Bob.