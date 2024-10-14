Even Biden's Columbus Day Message Is at Odds With Kamala Harris
VIP
Tipsheet

Kamala Has a Plagiarism Scandal on Her Hands

Katie Pavlich
October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Did Vice President Kamala Harris plagiarize significant portions of her book, "Smart on Crime"? According to journalist Christopher Rufo, who has receipts, she did. Worse, it includes a copy and paste from Wikipedia. 

The Harris-Walz campaign hasn't commented on the plagiarism allegations yet, but Senator JD Vance is already weighing in. 

