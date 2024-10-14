Kamala Has a Plagiarism Scandal on Her Hands

Did Vice President Kamala Harris plagiarize significant portions of her book, "Smart on Crime"? According to journalist Christopher Rufo, who has receipts, she did. Worse, it includes a copy and paste from Wikipedia.

The investigation was conducted by Dr. Stefan Weber, a famed Austrian "plagiarism hunter" who has taken down politicians in the German-speaking world. We independently confirmed multiple violations, which are comparable in severity to the plagiarism found in former Harvard… pic.twitter.com/P9DTpZS4kV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

In another section of the book, Harris, without proper attribution, reproduced extensive sections from a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release. She and her co-author passed off the language as their own, copying multiple paragraphs virtually verbatim. Here is the… pic.twitter.com/9FpsxQE8Sz — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

Harris also copied language from a Bureau of Justice Assistance report report, which was linked in the the Wikipedia entry. Here is the passage in Harris's book, with duplicated material in the other column: pic.twitter.com/aU7CbP0ODm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

Finally, when attempting to write a description of a nonprofit group, Harris simply lifted promotional language from an Urban Institute report, and failed to cite her source: pic.twitter.com/WpcC0SkpT5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

The Harris-Walz campaign hasn't commented on the plagiarism allegations yet, but Senator JD Vance is already weighing in.