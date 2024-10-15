We Know Why Dems Are Trotting Barack Obama Out There to Shame Black...
CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy
After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be...
VIP
The Collapse of Kamala Harris Couldn't Come at a Better Time
The Harris Campaign Is Getting Desperate
Obama to the Rescue
Owner of TIME Magazine Calls Out Harris for Dodging Interview Requests
The Two Men Critically Injured at Trump's Butler Rally Speak Out Publicly for...
NRCC Calls Out Alaska Dem for Ads Lying About GOP Challenger
VIP
Fox News' Bret Baier Addresses Concerns About His Interview With Harris
Why Trump Wants Harris to Pass a Cognitive Test
Time for Conservatives to Stop Apologizing
The UN Gravy Train Rolls on and on While America Pays
Understanding the Dramatic Jewish Shift Towards President Trump and the Republican Party
Tipsheet

Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 15, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ross Franklin

How thick is the bubble that covers liberal America? It’s a legitimate question after this heinously foolish piece about Donald Trump’s proposal on car loans was announced: the former president wants to make the interest tax-deductible. CBS News alleges that the so-called experts say such a tweak will only benefit the rich. Talk about being out-of-touch with the people, folks.

Advertisement

The rich don’t need car loans, you idiots.  

Via CBS News

The former president on Thursday proposed making interest on auto loans tax-deductible, an idea that is similar to the mortgage interest deduction, which allows some homeowners to reduce their taxable income by the amount of money they pay in mortgage interest each year. 

[…] 

While Trump didn't disclose details about how the plan would be implemented, tax experts say it would likely provide the most benefits to wealthy Americans while offering little aid to those who need it most — low-income workers. 

If the plan mirrored the mortgage interest deduction, car owners would need to itemize their borrowing costs — making it a tax benefit that would mainly help high-income Americans, tax experts said. That's due to Trump's Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, which greatly expanded the standard deduction starting in 2018, which in turn limited write-offs for millions of low- and middle-income Americans. 

Currently, only about 1 in 10 taxpayers itemize, the majority of whom are high-income earners. For instance, more than 60% of people earning over $500,000 itemize, versus 4% of those earning between $30,000 to $50,000, according to the Tax Policy Center. 

Recommended

After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be on Their Hands Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The great thing about this story is that it’s facially untrue. The experts are wrong—they have been for quite some time—and until they stop acting like Democratic Party operatives, ignore what they have to say. From tax policy to COVID, the experts were wrong—the best way to give them a choleric temper is to ignore them. Then, do it more because the rich don’t take out car loans. 

Also, the Trump tax cuts benefitted most Americans. Even Bernie Sanders admitted this when they passed, and that’s why there’s been no push to repeal them.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be on Their Hands Matt Vespa
CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy Matt Vespa
The Two Men Critically Injured at Trump's Butler Rally Speak Out Publicly for the First Time Leah Barkoukis
The Harris Campaign Is Getting Desperate Derek Hunter
We Know Why Dems Are Trotting Barack Obama Out There to Shame Black Men Matt Vespa
The Collapse of Kamala Harris Couldn't Come at a Better Time Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be on Their Hands Matt Vespa
Advertisement