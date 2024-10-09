Kamala Did Not Just Say That on The Weather Channel

'Absolute Nightmare': New Polling Out of Michigan Has Arrived
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 09, 2024 4:35 PM
What good is this woman? Kamala Harris is doing interviews for The Weather Channel. The real question is why? Because the vice president—I don’t care who it is—has no business chiming on this network. That point goes doubly so when nothing of substance is spewed on air. Harris is trying to sell an image that she’s a capable leader in a crisis. Sorry, lady, that ship has long sailed. It’s a sunken ship ever since you played a part in covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline. You were a leader in a crisis—but you played the part of the villainess.

The vice president decided to toss this bit of knowledge that a category four hurricane can still inflict catastrophic damage, so there’s not much daylight concerning category four and five. I’m sure the staff at The Weather Channel had no clue regarding the intensity of such hurricanes, Kamala. Seriously, what the hell is this:

All this phone call demonstrated was that in a natural disaster, we’re all dead if Kamala is at the helm. I’d rather she sit for staged photos and empty earphones than ever listen to this drivel again. 

Milton is expected to crash into Florida late Wednesday night.

