Tipsheet

Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 05, 2024 2:00 PM
Photo Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

 

The Biden-Harris administration is being raked over the coals for its slow response to the Hurricane Helene disaster. Government officials are dithering, no one seems to oversee supply distribution, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that they don’t have enough funds to make it through this hurricane season, thanks to funds being diverted to help illegal aliens. To boot, $157 million was sent to Lebanon. It’s becoming more striking how the slow rollout could be due to the Democrats’ intention to prevent those impacted by Helene from voting.

The storm heavily impacted Republican areas of the country, especially in two swing states during this cycle, Georgia and North Carolina. It’s part of the liberal ethos that’s mean-spirited, snobby, and unforgiving: if you don’t believe in our values, bad things should happen to you. Helping these flood-ravaged victims means keeping potential voters for Donald Trump alive, and they don’t want that to happen. Politico said the quiet part out loud with this piece: ‘Helene hit Trump strongholds in Georgia and North Carolina. It could swing the election.’ 

Hurricane Helene hit especially hard in heavily Republican areas of Georgia and North Carolina — a fact that could work to Donald Trump’s disadvantage in the two swing states. 

Research has shown that major disasters can influence both voter turnout and voter preference. And Helene has pushed this contest into novel territory: It’s the first catastrophic event in U.S. history to hit two critical swing states within six weeks of a presidential election, based on a POLITICO’s E&E News analysis of data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

The challenge for Trump: The parts of western North Carolina and eastern Georgia that were flooded by the monster storm are largely Republican. In 2020, he won 61 percent of the vote in the North Carolina counties that were declared a disaster after Helene. He won 54 percent of the vote in Georgia’s disaster counties.  

Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris this week visited Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won by just 11,779 votes in 2020. Georgia and North Carolina each have 16 electoral votes, and polls show that Trump is leading Harris by about 1 percentage point in each state, well within the margin of error. 

“There’s going to be a lot of [voting] alterations, and it probably is going to affect turnout,” said Andy Jackson, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Civitas Center for Public Integrity, a free-market think tank in North Carolina. 

Now, both states face crucial decisions in the next few days about how to help people register and vote after massive flooding ripped away roads, shuttered towns and dispersed residents. 

Meanwhile, Kamala surveyed the damage and told residents to have no fear; the government is here with $750 checks. How much do illegal aliens get, Kamala? We all know it's sizably larger. Also, maybe these relief checks could be more significant if you cared more about American citizens than people who shouldn’t be here. It's getting harder to argue against the narrative that there is an intentional slowing down of relief efforts because these people are Republicans. 

When a Democrat says, ‘I’m going to be a president for everyone,’ it’s nothing but an insulting lie. They always lie, but you can spot this one from afar.

