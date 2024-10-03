Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet?
Kamala's Disgraceful Offer to Hurricane Helene Victims
What a Trump Impeachment Witness Said on This Segment Left the Host Speechless
Tim Walz Changes His Story Again About Being in China During Tiananmen Square...
Zuckerberg Says He Regrets Censorship, So Why Is Meta Still Trying to Interfere...
GOP Congresswoman's Husband Stranded in NC Home
Vance Brings the Receipts for Debate Claim Moderator Challenged Him On
There's a Big Problem With the DCCC's New 'Man on the Street' Interview...
This 'Republican' Is Now Going to Campaign With Harris
Newsom Gets Bad News About His Law on Election 'Deepfakes'
Colin Allred Prioritizes Protecting Radical LGBTQ+ Policies While Alienating Texas Values
Iran's Puny President
Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate
Fact Check: Correcting Walz's Debate Lies on the Border Crisis, Abortion
Tipsheet

What Trump's Niece Posted on Social Media Was Beyond Unnecessary

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 03, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

It gets messy when families divide over politics, but Tim Walz’s family backs Donald Trump. In the former president’s corner, his niece, Mary Trump, has been attacking her uncle for years. Yet, this example is a bit much, even for those afflicted with Trump derangement syndrome. Mary used Hurricane Helene to attack the former president over his remarks about climate change and beachfront property last month. 

Advertisement

Helene was one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the United States, and it was not a climate change phenomenon. It’s hurricane season—these storms form. Overall, this season isn’t even near what the experts projected to be an insane one for storm activity. Yet, we’re moving away from Mary’s post, which was beyond unnecessary and downright stupid.

“Donald sees places like Asheville, North Carolina as beachfront real estate opportunities, not devastated communities,” she wrote.

Recommended

Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

She knows that Ashville is landlocked, right? There’s still time to delete and repent, Mary.

Talk about living rent-free in someone’s head.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate Madeline Leesman
What a Trump Impeachment Witness Said on This Segment Left the Host Speechless Matt Vespa
JD Vance’s Debate Performance Shows This Guy Is a Conservative Superstar Kurt Schlichter
Kamala's Disgraceful Offer to Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
Walz’s Answer On Basic Question Demonstrates Why He And Harris Shouldn't Be Allowed Anywhere Near Power Derek Hunter
Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate Madeline Leesman
Advertisement