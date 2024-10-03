What Trump's Niece Posted on Social Media Was Beyond Unnecessary

It gets messy when families divide over politics, but Tim Walz’s family backs Donald Trump. In the former president’s corner, his niece, Mary Trump, has been attacking her uncle for years. Yet, this example is a bit much, even for those afflicted with Trump derangement syndrome. Mary used Hurricane Helene to attack the former president over his remarks about climate change and beachfront property last month.

Advertisement

Helene was one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the United States, and it was not a climate change phenomenon. It’s hurricane season—these storms form. Overall, this season isn’t even near what the experts projected to be an insane one for storm activity. Yet, we’re moving away from Mary’s post, which was beyond unnecessary and downright stupid.

“Donald sees places like Asheville, North Carolina as beachfront real estate opportunities, not devastated communities,” she wrote.

Donald sees places like Asheville, North Carolina as beachfront real estate opportunities, not devastated communities. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 30, 2024

Is the Asheville beachfront in the room with us right now? pic.twitter.com/nsWX9ITohW — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) October 1, 2024

Mrs. G aggressively interpreted this into "Asheville is now inundated with water." She's very nice and polite.



I think Mary is so desperate to be contrary that she was just swinging wildly without looking at a map for two seconds. https://t.co/un9aaZ84Y8 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 1, 2024

She knows that Ashville is landlocked, right? There’s still time to delete and repent, Mary.

Talk about living rent-free in someone’s head.