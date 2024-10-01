Kamala's Latest Story About Tim Walz Only Highlighted Our Weaknesses to Our Enemies

Kamala Harris described her state of mind when she selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a total weirdo, as her running mate. The vice president was sleep-deprived and riddled with insomnia, having come off the successful execution of the quasi-coup within the Democratic Party that got Joe Biden to drop out of the race in July (via NY Post):

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed Monday that she suffered from insomnia after President Biden endorsed her as his successor — and that she was sleep deprived the morning she picked her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris, 59, told “All The Smoke” hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that she made her “gut” decision to select Walz after being unable to sleep much the night before, waking up early that Tuesday morning in Washington and using cooking to calm her mind. “From the time that the president called me and told me he wasn’t running, I mean, it’s just like everything was in speedy, speedy motion, and I was not sleeping so well,” Harris told the basketball stars, who both played for the Harris-supported Golden State Warriors. “And that one morning I just, I mean, I had, I don’t know, a few hours’ sleep — and I, you know, I like to sleep. I just got up,” she said. “I was like — so I just went out and got a pork roast and started marinating it.”

You don’t need to talk about how Walz was a “gut” decision, Ms. Harris. I was already going to vote for Donald J. Trump. If that’s what her gut tells her, then this nation likely won’t survive four years of abysmal decision making again. We already have suffered enough with Joe Biden’s brainworm-riddle antics. Also, nice to telegraph to our enemies that the next president could be kicked off the stool if you rattle her enough to make her an insomniac.

What other horrible decisions will Kamala make if she’s sleep-deprived if she wins this election? It’s too terrible to contemplate.