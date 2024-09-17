Blaming Trump for His Assassination Attempt Just Took an Insane Turn at The Washington Post

Holy hell: this is what some at The Washington Post thought was a good take in the wake of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The former president dodged a bullet—literally—while golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. Ryan Wesley Routh was hiding in a shrubbery along the course for 12 hours before Secret Service agents discovered his location while doing a routine security sweep ahead of the president and uprooted his evil plan. The course was not fully cleared before Trump’s arrival, and there are questions regarding whether a drone should have been used again.

Advertisement

Yet, the media knows the real culprit of this story is Donald J. Trump. The victim-blaming has been insufferable. It’s a game the Left will lose since their lack of principals and overall intelligence allow for pervasive outmaneuvering when the rubber hits the road. If Trump is responsive for January 6, a standard liberal narrative, then Democrats are responsible for inciting Routh and Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Butler rally assassin, into killing a presidential candidate. The publication highlighted Trump’s love of golf to frame their ‘he was asking for it’ narrative (via WaPo):

EXCLUSIVE ---@SecretService showed a new president Donald Trump how photographers could shoot long-range pictures of him while he golfed at his Va. club -- and warned an assassin could kill him the same way. But Trump has insisted that his clubs were safe and kept playing. How… — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) September 16, 2024

Soon after Donald Trump became president, authorities tried to warn him about the risks posed by golfing at his own courses because of their proximity to public roads. Secret Service agents came armed with unusual evidence: not suspect profiles or spent bullet casings, but simple photographs taken by news crews of him golfing at his private club in Sterling, Va. They reasoned that if photographers with long-range lenses could get the president in their sights while he golfed, so too could potential gunmen, according to former U.S. officials involved in the discussions who, like most others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity. But Trump insisted that his clubs were safe and that he wanted to keep golfing, the former officials said. These preferences posed problems for his protection that former Trump aides, Secret Service officials and security experts said have only intensified in the years since he left the White House, as his security detail shrank and agents no longer maintained as extensive a perimeter guarding his movements. A Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump likes playing golf, so it’s his fault Routh tried to kill him. It’s insane. The whole premise is false and laughable. It’s no shock that the Left takes the indirect position of surrendering to domestic terrorists. No one should be plotting to kill former presidents or candidates in an election. Period. The onus is not on Trump here. It’s on the Left to stop inciting their whackjob acolytes into committing acts of terrorism.

Are you freaking kidding me right now?



How come the only two close-call attempts happened within the last 65 days? — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 16, 2024

It's only us conservatives who think it's weird that a presidential candidate was targeted for assassination by liberals twice in the past 65 days. There are extremists in America, but it's not Republicans. People are trying to kill Trump: They're called Democrats.