Why The Onion's Tweet About Trump During ABC News' Debate Was Truly Appalling

I didn’t think it was possible, but you can make a joke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. It’s been done before—Drew Dunn brilliantly walked that line in a standup set about this event while also nailing a Trump impression in its aftermath. It’s excellent.

Hilarious bit on Trump assassination attempt.



Make comedy great again. pic.twitter.com/tHchoGZy0F — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 16, 2024

What The Onion did was very much not that, which reminds us that The Babylon Bee is now the undisputed king of political satire, not this once-funny publication. They tried to do a mock fact-check on the former president's declaration that no one leaves his rallies early.

“They’re carried out in body bags,” wrote the satire site.

This is absolutely disgusting. The Onion is mocking Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was kiIIed by a deranged lunatic at a Trump rally. https://t.co/f1JqDCo3Cy pic.twitter.com/arqJe5iqen — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

Look, Dunn’s jokes were funny because Trump survived. Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, died while shielding his family from gunfire. Trump is a public figure. Mr. Comperatore was not. It tries too hard because young liberals don’t know comedy or humor. The hate seeps through this terrible punchline, and it’s beyond unseemly.

To quote one of the most liberal replies, “Do better,” Onion. Do better.