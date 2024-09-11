We Will ‘Never Forget’…and Must Ensure the Next Generation Doesn’t Either
We Don’t Have to Tolerate Weird Foreigners Eating Our Pets
Good Guys with Guns
You Hate Trump? So What?
Key State Polls: Another Mess in the Making?
Hey Kamala, Where Are Your Spending Cuts?
When the Media Can't Find a Left-Wing Label for Kamala Harris
Taking From Peter To Give to Paul Is Not America
Kamala's Housing Reparations
The Roots of American Prosperity
What Happened to the Democrats?
Dems Dump 20,000 Haitians on a Small Ohio Town
The Invisible Inferno: One Hero's Battle in the Endless War of 9/11
Kamala the California Lib
Tipsheet

Why The Onion's Tweet About Trump During ABC News' Debate Was Truly Appalling

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 11, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

I didn’t think it was possible, but you can make a joke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. It’s been done before—Drew Dunn brilliantly walked that line in a standup set about this event while also nailing a Trump impression in its aftermath. It’s excellent. 

Advertisement

What The Onion did was very much not that, which reminds us that The Babylon Bee is now the undisputed king of political satire, not this once-funny publication. They tried to do a mock fact-check on the former president's declaration that no one leaves his rallies early. 

“They’re carried out in body bags,” wrote the satire site. 

Recommended

LIVE Blog: Trump and Harris Duke It Out in Pivotal Debate
Advertisement

Look, Dunn’s jokes were funny because Trump survived. Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, died while shielding his family from gunfire. Trump is a public figure. Mr. Comperatore was not. It tries too hard because young liberals don’t know comedy or humor. The hate seeps through this terrible punchline, and it’s beyond unseemly. 

To quote one of the most liberal replies, “Do better,” Onion. Do better.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE Blog: Trump and Harris Duke It Out in Pivotal Debate
Libs Blow a Gasket Over Cat Memes Relating to Ohio Haitian Migrant Story Matt Vespa
You Hate Trump? So What? Dennis Prager
Key State Polls: Another Mess in the Making? Byron York
Good Guys with Guns John Stossel
Yikes: Here's What Biden Said About 9/11 Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE Blog: Trump and Harris Duke It Out in Pivotal Debate
Advertisement