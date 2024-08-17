Here's What Got Taylor Lorenz Into Hot Water at the Washington Post
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala?
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris
Medicaid's Waivers Are Out of Control – But Also Show How to Save...
The American Voter: Enlightened or Buffoonded
Government Control of Retirement Is Not the Answer
U.S. Afghanistan Vets Still Demoralized After Disastrous Withdrawal
The Cycle of Lies Surrounding Tim Walz
Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Them
When Veterans Needed Help, Tim Walz Abandoned Them
America's Banking Priorities Shouldn't Suffer FDIC's Credibility Crisis
Sen. Warren’s Undemocratic Plan to Reinstate Chevron
University Propaganda
At DNC, Voters Won't See the Real Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

What This Comedian Said About the Trump Assassination Attempt Will Surprise You

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 17, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

How can you make an assassination attempt funny? The quick answer is that you can’t, and you shouldn’t. Yet, comedian Drew Dunn did it somehow. His routine about the Trump assassination attempt on July 13 is funny. It’s now over-the-top—it’s hilarious. Given the subject matter, some might not find it humorous, but I respect comedians who push the limits and go there since not all are successful or good at it. Yet, this one right here is pretty damn good. 

Advertisement

There was probably high anxiety in the room when he set up the joke. Dunn said that if the government would execute an assassination attempt, it would look something like Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

“It was very inefficient,” he said. “That was the DMV of assassination attempts."

Dunn added that the government couldn’t afford a JFK-like event with the grassy knoll, instead they had to go tin roof, a town fair, and a shooter who was dead last on his marksmanship team. 

He then said he hoped Trump would do a presser, with his bandaged ear, saying, “They tried to shoot me. They were too slow, and I’m too fast.” 

He makes a very good impression of Trump as well.

“They say he [the shooter] was a Republican…but I’ll tell you right now, he shoots like a liberal. He shoots like a liberal. Not straight. So not straight…we found the bullets, turns out the bullets; they were made in China…I shot the guy back, they cut the cameras. They didn’t show you that—it was me who shot him. I pulled out my Glock and I shot him right in the f**king face.”

Recommended

The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It's a good set.

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Here's What Got Taylor Lorenz Into Hot Water at the Washington Post Matt Vespa
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala? Matt Vespa
The October Surprise That Could Lead to Another Major 2024 Shake-Up Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Hands the 'Trans Women Are Women' Crowd a Defeat Matt Vespa
Okay, So This Just May Be the Goofiest Piece on Tim Walz Yet Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement