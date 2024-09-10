We Will ‘Never Forget’…and Must Ensure the Next Generation Doesn’t Either
CNN Host Got Massively Triggered by the Cat Memes About Haitian Migrants

The liberal media and their partners in crime—the Democratic Party—had a total meltdown over the Haitian migrant story coming out of Ohio. There have been multiple reports of these people reportedly hacking up people’s pets, ducks, and geese. Tens of thousands were imported into Springfield, Ohio, thanks to the Biden-Harris immigration policy. 

The story about pets being eaten has been debunked, but for a time, it produced excellent memes on social media that triggered liberal America to no end. CNN’s Dana Bash was particularly shocked by these memes, declaring cat memes to be racist. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) had a total meltdown over them.

Liberals and Democrats are outraged over this but mum about the rapes, kidnappings, and murders committed by the people they’re allowing into the country. The way you know it’s getting bad is when they start chiding the victims of illegal alien crime for being pawns of Republican lawmakers. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), a miserable, disgusting human being, did this yesterday:

So, yes, keep the cat memes flowing. Why? Because at most, it’ll at least get liberals to comment about immigration policy. It also makes them look insane.

