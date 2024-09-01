An NFL First-Round Pick Was Shot in the Chest in San Francisco

The good news is that he’s okay. The incident also sheds light again on how San Francisco has become a crime-ridden hellhole. The victim is San Francisco rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who the franchise selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The former Florida Gator recently signed a four-year $12.5 million contract that’s fully guaranteed.

Pearsall was shot in the chest during an armed robbery on Saturday. His assailant, who was trying to steal his Rolex watch, was arrested soon afterward. He’s listed in stable but serious condition (via CBS Sports):

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, 23, was shot during an attempted robbery in the neighborhood of Union Square, San Francisco mayor London Breed announced Saturday. The 49ers released a statement saying Pearsall sustained a bullet wound to his chest, and is in serious but stable condition. The findings of a preliminary investigation indicate one man attempted to rob Pearsall. During this attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued where both parties were injured. The suspect is in custody, and both men were transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police told Fox40 that Pearsall was shot as the suspect attempted to steal his Rolex watch. The 49ers wideout was en route to a signing event at the time. There was a struggle for the gun, and both Pearsall and the suspect were shot.

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is in serious but stable condition.



A statement from the team: pic.twitter.com/RceFbCcFBa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2024

UPDATE: 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is stable and gave report to police. He was shot through his arm. It’s called a through and through. Confirmed, Pearsall is okay.



Suspect *appears* to be shot through chest. — Kirsten Moran-Kellar (@kirstenlizmoran) September 1, 2024

He’s good🤞🏾🙏🏾. Thank god!!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) September 1, 2024

Who hasn’t been robbed, stabbed, or shot in this city?