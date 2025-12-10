Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Administration Demands Answers From Woke Climate-Activist Insurance Companies

At the beginning of October, Townhall reported how Evan Greenberg, the woke CEO of Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, was working to undermine President Trump and his agenda.

Chubb has its hands in promoting DEI, trans ideology, and defending an organization that defends a known cop killer, among other things. This also, unsurprisingly, includes climate activism as well.

And now Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and his administration are fighting back against Chubb and three other insurance companies, saying their woke climate activism is harmful and threatens the future of the state and its citizens.

My administration is making sure the underwriting standards being applied today don't shut out responsible Alaska projects for reasons that have nothing to do with any actual risk.https://t.co/qfOK7JLkwy #FoxNews — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) December 9, 2025

Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox, along with Alaska Commerce, Community, and Economic Development Commissioner Juie Sande issued formal warnings to four major insurance companies — AIG, Zurich, Chubb and The Hartford — that their radical climate policies potentially violate Alaska's insurance and consumer protection laws. The letters also outline how the companies are "putting Alaska's economy at risk and stifling investment in the state."

Here's an excerpt from the letter sent to Chubb:

We have substantial concerns about Chubb’s treatment of Alaska’s oil and gas sector....Chubb’s targeted emissions requirements do not appear to be tied to short-term actuarial risk...Instead, they appear to be implemented as instruments to reshape a lawful sector according to Chubb’s long-term environmental commitments.

We cannot ignore policies that effectively deny coverage to responsible operators based solely on Chubb’s policy preferences rather than the realities of risk on the ground.

Alaska law requires insurers to treat insureds with like risk characteristics alike and to base underwriting decisions on risk—not on corporate climate-policy preferences or extra-legal standards developed in coordination with advocacy groups.

The letter continues:

Across these sectors, our preliminary assessment is that Chubb’s underwriting restrictions appear to be driven by its corporate commitment to “support the transition to a low-carbon economy” and its participation in global climate-alignment initiatives.13 Whatever the merits of those goals, Alaska law requires insurers to treat insureds with like risk characteristics alike and to base underwriting decisions on risk—not on corporate climate-policy preferences or extra-legal standards developed in coordination with advocacy groups. We also note that if Chubb has entered into contracts with Alaska governmental entities that include representations of compliance with Alaska law, any violation of AS 21.36.120(c) may raise additional questions under Alaska’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act. We do not reach that conclusion here, but it is part of our broader review. Again, although Alaska’s consumer-protection laws generally defer to other regulatory bodies where they have jurisdiction, surplus-lines insurance is not regulated in the same manner.

Consumer Research, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing "knowledge and understanding of issues, policies, products, and services of concern to consumers," recently named Chubb "The Wokest Insurance Company," As part of their investigation into Chubb, Consumer Research found an alarming climate agenda, including "the 2025 Corporate Climate Underwriting Criteria, which states that Chubb will only insure oil and gas, cement, and steel companies that meet various climate goals, as well as the company's policy to no longer underwrite new coal-fired plants (and phase-out coverage for existing coal plants) that generate more than 30% of their revenue from coal."

Governor Dunleavy issued a statement on this investigation, saying, "My Administration is taking a close look at any friction points that make it harder to build things in Alaska. With respect to how our projects get insured, we’re concerned that some of the underwriting standards being applied today—particularly broad Arctic exclusions and long-range climate-driven policy restrictions—may be shutting out responsible Alaska projects for reasons that have nothing to do with actual risk."

He continued, "Our industries operate with world-class safety, engineering, and environmental standards, and insurers ought to see that for themselves. These letters from the Attorney General and the Commissioner are meant to start a dialogue with insurers so we can understand their policies and underwriting criteria and make sure they’re not grounded in misconceptions about our state."

Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumer Research, also issued a statement that says, "Woke Chubb and other insurance companies have become some of the wokest corporations in America, using their market power to push politics instead of serving their customers. They are cutting off reliable American energy projects in places like Alaska and stifling American energy sectors to satisfy radical ESG and net-zero agendas. By prioritizing a political agenda, these insurers are effectively trying to shut down Alaska’s economy and limit any future economic investments in the state. That is woke capitalism masquerading as risk management, and it threatens jobs, consumers, and President Trump’s energy agenda. Consumers’ Research applauds the Alaska delegation for standing up to these woke insurers and defending Alaskan consumers from political ideology. Consumers’ Research will continue to support elected officials who fight back against woke capitalism.”

The letter to Chubb, which Townhall reviewed, gives the company ten business days to respond to the myriad concerns outlined in the letter. Sande and Cox said these issues are significant to Alaska's energy and food security. Most importantly, the letter asked Chubb and the other companies how they intend to comply with Alaska law.

When, and if, Chubb and others respond, Townhall will let you know.

