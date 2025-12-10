DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From...
This Democrat Just Filed Articles of Impeachment Against RFK Jr.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 10, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) announced on Wednesday that she has filed articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a video posted on X, Stevens claimed RFK Jr. “has turned his back on science, on public health, and on the American people.”

The lawmaker continued, “Under his watch, families are less safe. Health care costs are skyrocketing, and life-saving research, including right here in Michigan, is being gutted.”

RFK Jr. is the biggest self-created threat to our health and safety. I cannot, and I will not stand by while one man dismantles decades of medical progress. Enough is enough, and that is why I'm pushing to impeach RFK Jr. to hold him accountable and to protect the health, safety, and future of every Michigander. Because our health, our science, and our future are worth fighting for.

In another video, she claimed Kennedy’s policies are “conspiracy theories” and “direct attacks on clinical research that has proven to keep people safe.”

Related:

HEALTHCARE HHS MICHIGAN ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. VACCINES

The resolution Stevens filed claims Kennedy “abused the powers of his office and failed to faithfully execute the laws of the United States.” It further states that he has diminished federal health agencies, violated legal requirements, and put Americans’ health at risk.

As examples, Stevens cites large staffing cuts, the cancellation and freezing of thousands of research grants, scuttling of key programs aimed at addressing childhood, mental health, substance abuse, and infectious diseases. She also alleges that he interfered with how agencies like NIH, CDC, and FDA are supposed to follow federal law. 

Moreover, Kennedy has spread “false, misleading, and dangerous rhetoric” about vaccines and other health-related matters, according to the document. This has supposedly damaged public trust in science and medicine.

So far, the resolution does not have any co-sponsors. No other Democratic lawmakers have spoken publicly in favor of the effort to remove Kennedy from his position.

This development comes after Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

