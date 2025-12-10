DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From...
Tipsheet

Somali College Student Threatens to 'Pop' ICE Agents in Minnesota

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 10, 2025 1:00 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

A Somali college student, Hasan Mohamed of Minnesota State University, went viral after posting a TikTok rant threatening to “pop” ICE agents.

“ICE, I actually heard you guys pulled up to Owatonna, the big O, and you pulled up when I was not there? Y’all so p**s-ass sh*t, boy. You’re gonna get popped next time I see you,” he said. “Bring the whole cavalry. Yeah, boy, you guys are scared.” 

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Mohamed quickly deleted the clip, and his since posted numerous apology videos for the “lapse in my judgment.”

“I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m just here to apologize,” he said. “I truly did not mean what I said. I was just trying to be funny.” 

ICE has yet to respond directly to the threat, although ICE Director Todd Lyons said yesterday in response to death threats issued against DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. No doubt the FBI and DHS will respond to the threat accordingly.

We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are not afraid of you. If you threaten our law enforcement or DHS officials, we will hunt you down, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

ICE wrote on X Tuesday, "Minnesota's weather is cloudy with a 100% chance of ICE."

The Department of Homeland Security has ramped up immigration enforcement in Minneapolis following revelations of a massive $1 billion fraud scandal that siphoned off taxpayer money meant to feed children. The bulk of those convicted were of Somali descent, and officials say reports have emerged indicating that up to half of Somali migrants possess fraudulent immigration paperwork.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

