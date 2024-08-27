Israel Again Destroys Slanderous Claims of 'Apartheid' and 'Genocide'
Where Is the President? Who Is Running the Country?
Well, That's One Letter Zuckerberg Likely Didn't Want to Write
IDF Special Forces Rescue a Hostage From a Place Biden Told Them Not...
Letter From Mark Zuckerberg to the House Judiciary Cements That Biden Enacted Censorship...
The Ratification Convention
Axios Claims Harris Flip-Flopped on Border Wall. Here's How the Trump Campaign Responded.
Anti-Woke Activist Sees Another Major Win in Effort to 'Bring Sanity Back to...
Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris
Gavin Newsom Mocks Kamala Harris’ Path to Becoming the Democratic Nominee
Why Team Harris Is Suddenly Trying to Change the Debate Rules
Pro-Abortion Activists Vandalize Chicago Pro-Life Pregnancy Center After the DNC
A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over an American City
Pick Your Poll: Is Trump Down Big...or Slightly Ahead?
Tipsheet

CNN's Chief Legal Analyst Offers Two Predictions on the Legal Circus Involving Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 27, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

As Rebecca wrote last night, Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is holding together his cases against former President Donald Trump with spit and duct tape, filed an appeal in the classified documents case. In July, Judge Aileen Cannon tossed the case entirely, citing the Appointments Clause: 

Advertisement

In her decision granting Trump's motion to dismiss the case "based on the unlawful appointment and funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith," Judge Cannon said Smith's appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland "violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution." 

In addition, Judge Cannon found Smith's "use of a permanent indefinite appropriation also violates the Appointments Clause." 

The ruling means the classified documents case is now officially closed and, unless an appeals court or ultimately the Supreme Court disagree, there will be no further prosecution for Trump's handling of documents after leaving office. 

With Smith’s appeal, CNN’s Elie Honig, who has given a fair legal analysis of Trump’s legal woes, predicted that Smith would win this motion, citing four different laws where Congress grants the Attorney General of the United States broad powers in appointing federal agents and prosecutors to assist in cases. Smith could have asked Cannon to be removed from the case, but he did not in his brief. Honig noted it’s rare for the Justice Department to call for the removal of a federal district judge. Appeals Courts have removed judges, but this is also exceedingly rare. Honig and host Anderson Cooper then went into how this would blemish her career if Cannon is overruled again. 

Recommended

Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

When will we get an official ruling? Sorry, Democrats, this won’t be a 2024 campaign issue. Honig said the timeline is “blown up here,” adding that he would be shocked if the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals handed down their decision before November. The fate of this case now rests in the hands of the electorate—whoever wins the election determines the end game for this politically motivated wild goose chase.

As for the RICO case in Georgia, helmed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Honig thinks there’s a good chance this case will be thrown out. Honig noted that the controversy centered on Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade, the now-former special prosecutor in this case. Honig thinks Willis’ public remarks are what’s going to sink this trial since she got in front of cameras and claimed the Trump legal team was motivated by racism as they filed their appeal. That’s wildly inappropriate, groundless, and taints the jury pool. 

These points were made by the former president’s legal team yesterday. 

As Honig concluded, “I think they [Trump’s lawyers] have a good chance of winning” the argument that this is official misconduct, and it undermines the rights of the accused.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over an American City Madeline Leesman
Bongino Makes a Prediction About the USSS He Prays Doesn't Happen Leah Barkoukis
Axios Claims Harris Flip-Flopped on Border Wall. Here's How the Trump Campaign Responded. Leah Barkoukis
Kamala Harris Was Asked About Race Relations If Trump Wins...and the Answer Is a Disaster Matt Vespa
The Harris Campaign Is Desperate to Get Out of That Debate Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement