Police Just Raided Yet Another Eric Adams Ally

Law enforcement officers on Thursday raided the home of Jeffrey Maddrey, the NYPD’s former chief of department following allegations of sexual harassment.

A police lieutenant accused Maddrey of engaging in “quid pro quo sexual harassment” in which he allegedly offered overtime pay in exchange for sexual favors. He is alleged to have pushed her into various sexual encounters after he was promoted to chief in June 2023.

Advertisement

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the agency is investigating the former chief. “Maddrey was suspended from the Department this morning, as law enforcement agents executed search warrants at several locations including his residence,” she said in a statement.

Lt. Quathisha Epps, Maddrey’s accuser, claimed the former chief coerced her into a myriad of unwanted sexual activities. He made several explicit demands such as asking her to kiss his genitals and to give him a strip show, according to the lieutenant.

Epps alleges that Maddrey retaliated against her when she began resisting his overtures. He accused her of overtime abuse, which resulted in her suspension. She was the department’s top earner with much of her earnings coming from overtime, according to ABC News.

Maddrey's accuser was the NYPD’s top earner in fiscal year 2024, according to payroll data, pulling in more than $400,000. More than half was overtime pay. In her federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint, she claimed Maddrey engaged in “quid pro quo sexual harassment” by coercing her to “perform unwanted sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities.” Maddrey, through his lawyer, described it as a “consensual, adult relationship” and denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

Maddrey's attorney said the accusations are “completely meritless.” He intimated that the lieutenant was trying to get back at the former chief after she was allegedly caught “with her hand in the cookie jar.”

Maddrey’s lawyer further claimed to possess “racy vidos and photographs” that Epps allegedly sent to the former police chief.

On the other hand, Epps’ lawyer contends that they “have a treasure trove of digital data that will hopefully bring this degenerate to justice.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed Maddrey as chief of department in 2023.

Epps is not the only one accusing Maddrey of sexual impropriety. Capt. Gabrielle Walls claims he made unwanted advances at her several times between 2015 and 2022. Former police officer Tabitha Foster said Maddrey “dragged her into a years-long affair that began while she was pregnant and he was her supervisor,” according to The New York Post. The relationship “descended into physical and mental abuse.”

Several unnamed sources told The Post that Maddrey’s behavior was an “open secret.”

In December 2015, when the pair met at a Queens park, Maddrey beat her and shoved her to the ground, prompting her to pull a gun on him, she claimed in the litigation. After snatching the gun from her, Maddrey allegedly choked her before dismantling the firearm, according to court documents. Foster went public with the affair soon after, accusing Maddrey on Facebook of “chasing pregnant married girls around the department,” prompting an Internal Affairs investigation.

Advertisement

This development is the latest in a series of stories about Adams’ associate facing legal troubles. The mayor is also under indictment for allegedly taking bribes and engaging in other forms of misconduct.