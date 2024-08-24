Stupid Buffalo and Easily Slaughtered Sheep—Part Two
Tipsheet

Bill Maher: Conservatives Have a Point About CNN's News Coverage

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 24, 2024 12:15 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher is back, and you’d think he’d be ecstatic about the 2024 race right now. He is probably pleased that Biden is no longer the Democratic nominee, but he invited CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Real Time, where he grilled her about the network’s coverage. You all know Maher is an anti-Trump liberal, but the comedian is also not insane. There are times when he must remind his audience that he thinks Trump is a terrible human being because, for a large chunk of this season, he’s attacked Democrats and liberals more for their nonsense from transgender sex change surgeries, mask-wearing, and child predators invading Nickelodeon and Disney. He’s decidedly anti-woke. 

Once again, Maher nailed it on CNN, which is supposed to have unbiased news coverage. Collins was recently on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the audience erupted into laughter when the host said that she works for a middle-of-the-road news network—everyone knows that’s nonsense, even Maher. 

“I know what the conservative side of America thinks [about CNN], and I don’t blame them,” said Maher. 

The HBO host watched Kamala Harris’ speech, noting that it was good, but not his historic epic throwdown that everyone on CNN tried to portray. 

You get 15 minutes of “gushing” coverage about the convention and Harris, and then “lonely” Scott Jennings, the lone conservative leading a one-man war against the network’s propaganda. 

Maher equated it to “tokenism,” adding that it’s almost better not to have a Republican on these insane five, six, and, at times, seven-against-one panels since it’s all for show. Collins tried to defend her employer, saying it was a Democratic convention and other contributors, like David Axelrod and other liberal operatives with campaign experience, gave their analysis first, not at Mr. Jennings's expense. 

Yet, it veered off the rails when Collins tried selling how CNN is anything but fair, noting the coverage of the campaign to push Biden out. She also mentioned that her family is from Alabama, and many of them are Trump supporters, who watch her show. Collins even tried to say that Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, and Abby Phillip weren’t Democrats. 

“They come across that way,” Maher said. 

The comedian also said that while Trump’s remarks about the press are bad, in his opinion, he finds Kamala’s aversion to the press even more offensive. 

“But she's [Kamala] kind of saying: 'I don't need you. You don't matter. You're not relevant anymore.' To me that's even worse than I hate you,” said Maher. 

Remember, Maher is voting for Harris—you all know that. I’m more shocked that Collins said that Tapper, Phillip, and Bash weren’t Democrats; the Newsbusters crew can attest that’s patently false.

