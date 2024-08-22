I’m Getting Worried About Kamala
Democrats Can’t Stop Lying About Biden’s 2024 Exit
Here's What Infuriated Pro-Hamas DNC Delegates Last Night
CNN Host: Democrats Are Trying to Reach Low Testosterone Men
Harris Won't Tell Voters Her Policy Positions, so the Trump Campaign Has Stepped...
USSS Did Not Fire First Shot at Crooks, Preliminary Investigative Report Finds
How Would RFK Dropping Out and Endorsing Trump Impact the Race?
Walz Tells Voters to Mind Their 'Own Damn Business,' but That's Not What...
Trump: I'd Be 'Honored' by RFK Jr.'s Endorsement
Something Is Going on With This Governor's Approval Rating at a Key Moment
Kamala's Radical Record on Full Display in New Ad
Planned Parenthood Set Up Shop Outside the DNC. Here’s How Pro-Lifers Responded.
Kamala Keeps Saying She Can Fix the Economy. There's Just One Problem.
Americans Must Not Fall for Democrats’ Ploy to Cover Up Their IRA Mistake
Tipsheet

Biden-Harris Energy Official Wants Queer Nukes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 22, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo, File

You read that right—that’s not an error. We have an energy official who is hardcore about DEI nonsense and ‘queer theory,’ and she hopes to apply that to our nuclear energy policy. Sneha Nair is determined to root out white supremacy in the energy sector by “queering nuclear weapons,” whatever that means. She finds this actin item essential to our national security (via Fox News):

Advertisement

A recent hire at the nuclear security wing of the Department of Energy has previously called for disarmament policies – which reduce or eliminate nuclear weapons – arguing that advancing "queer theory" was essential to that agenda as well as important to America's national security.

 The Biden-Harris administration announced Sneha Nair had been appointed as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024. Nair believes in eradicating purported "White supremacy" in the nuclear field as well as "queering nuclear weapons" as part of a diversity, equity and inclusion push she believes is essential for deterring threats to nuclear energy facilities in the U.S. 

"Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament," she wrote last year. "Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing." 

[…] 

Before she joined the administration, she worked for the Stimson Institute, which has received hundreds of thousands from Soros' Open Society Foundations and millions from "The Embassy of the State of Qatar" over the years, Fox News Digital's review of their funding sources revealed. 

[…] 

Nair believes that without a DEI agenda, the workforce of a nuclear security facility is at risk for becoming "insider threats," Nair said in an article from April 2023. 

"By understanding DEI as a set of values critical to security, and therefore as an element of an effective nuclear security culture, stakeholders can explore how DEI can contribute to stronger security at nuclear facilities," she said. 

Recommended

The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Yeah, this is the kind of silly stuff that alienates people. It’s not a serious policy, nor is it a national security priority. It’s not shocking she hails from the Soros pond, but if you want to know why the past four years have been a shambles, look no further than who is being hired by this administration.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Tucker Carlson Savages Don Lemon for Cringe Video Interviewing Trump Supporters Townhall Video
Trump: I'd Be 'Honored' by RFK Jr.'s Endorsement Madeline Leesman
Walz Tells Voters to Mind Their 'Own Damn Business,' but That's Not What He Was Saying in 2020 Mia Cathell
I’m Getting Worried About Kamala Jonathan Garthwaite
Here's What Infuriated Pro-Hamas DNC Delegates Last Night Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement