Biden-Harris Energy Official Wants Queer Nukes

You read that right—that’s not an error. We have an energy official who is hardcore about DEI nonsense and ‘queer theory,’ and she hopes to apply that to our nuclear energy policy. Sneha Nair is determined to root out white supremacy in the energy sector by “queering nuclear weapons,” whatever that means. She finds this actin item essential to our national security (via Fox News):

A recent hire at the nuclear security wing of the Department of Energy has previously called for disarmament policies – which reduce or eliminate nuclear weapons – arguing that advancing "queer theory" was essential to that agenda as well as important to America's national security.

The Biden-Harris administration announced Sneha Nair had been appointed as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024. Nair believes in eradicating purported "White supremacy" in the nuclear field as well as "queering nuclear weapons" as part of a diversity, equity and inclusion push she believes is essential for deterring threats to nuclear energy facilities in the U.S.

"Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament," she wrote last year. "Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing."

[…]

Before she joined the administration, she worked for the Stimson Institute, which has received hundreds of thousands from Soros' Open Society Foundations and millions from "The Embassy of the State of Qatar" over the years, Fox News Digital's review of their funding sources revealed.

[…]

Nair believes that without a DEI agenda, the workforce of a nuclear security facility is at risk for becoming "insider threats," Nair said in an article from April 2023.

"By understanding DEI as a set of values critical to security, and therefore as an element of an effective nuclear security culture, stakeholders can explore how DEI can contribute to stronger security at nuclear facilities," she said.