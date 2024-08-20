Why Joe Biden’s Last Hurrah Was a Disgrace
Harris Campaign Spills the Real Reason Why Kamala Doesn't Speak With the Media

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 20, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

It’s not shocking since you’ve seen the Democrat media complex at work, but it’s also something the media can’t do. It’s not that they’re unwilling participants, but how can one sell Kamala Harris’ agenda when it’s all-around incoherent? You’ve all seen the word salads the vice president has offered on the stump. It’s one of the reasons why her team is hiding her from the media. When she does take a question from the media, it goes something like this:

It's why her policy positions aren’t on her website, either. It provides a hook for the media to press the VP on her domestic agenda, which is exceedingly expensive and laughably lofty, and a carbon copy of the Biden-Harris roadmap to the poorhouse. I’m sure the reporter who asked her how she would pay for her action items thought something usable could be gleaned for coverage. Instead, we reconfirmed why Donald Trump shouldn’t fear debating this woman. With the Democratic National Convention underway, we know from Harris's surrogates that Harris doesn’t want to engage in the media because she wants them to do the explaining for her.

They’ve already done it with Biden. Her team is confident that the media will flesh out her policies, so there is no need for a press conference, right? I’m not sure that’s going to fly. It’s also a tacit acknowledgment that Harris isn’t good with the media, can’t go off-script, and might be a terrible candidate, but the one who Democrats are stuck with as Biden departed the 2024 race. 

Again, the Harris camp’s knowledge or expectation of the media’s coverage isn’t surprising, but these people can’t spin Harris’ awkwardness. No one can.  

