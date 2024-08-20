Harris Campaign Spills the Real Reason Why Kamala Doesn't Speak With the Media

It’s not shocking since you’ve seen the Democrat media complex at work, but it’s also something the media can’t do. It’s not that they’re unwilling participants, but how can one sell Kamala Harris’ agenda when it’s all-around incoherent? You’ve all seen the word salads the vice president has offered on the stump. It’s one of the reasons why her team is hiding her from the media. When she does take a question from the media, it goes something like this:

Advertisement

Kamala just took an ultra rare question from the press on how she plans on paying for her economic plan



She used the phrase “return on investment” 4 times in one minute and says she’ll reduce “child povracy” by 50%



She’s either nervous, drunk, or both



Not ready for prime time pic.twitter.com/wQ1DrwHvrQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 18, 2024

It's why her policy positions aren’t on her website, either. It provides a hook for the media to press the VP on her domestic agenda, which is exceedingly expensive and laughably lofty, and a carbon copy of the Biden-Harris roadmap to the poorhouse. I’m sure the reporter who asked her how she would pay for her action items thought something usable could be gleaned for coverage. Instead, we reconfirmed why Donald Trump shouldn’t fear debating this woman. With the Democratic National Convention underway, we know from Harris's surrogates that Harris doesn’t want to engage in the media because she wants them to do the explaining for her.

Harris surrogate Kaivan Shroff on @ABCNewsLive: "The more details you share the more your policies get picked apart but what [Kamala] is saying is... she trusts journalists to explain these policies and our values to folks. When that happens it will be successful for Democrats." — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 19, 2024

They’ve already done it with Biden. Her team is confident that the media will flesh out her policies, so there is no need for a press conference, right? I’m not sure that’s going to fly. It’s also a tacit acknowledgment that Harris isn’t good with the media, can’t go off-script, and might be a terrible candidate, but the one who Democrats are stuck with as Biden departed the 2024 race.

Again, the Harris camp’s knowledge or expectation of the media’s coverage isn’t surprising, but these people can’t spin Harris’ awkwardness. No one can.