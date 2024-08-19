Nancy Pelosi Is One Nasty Woman
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Answered a Question From the Media During PA Tour...And It Was a Total Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 19, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This woman is who Democrats think makes Donald Trump quake in his boots at the thought of debating her on a national stage. There’s a reason why the vice president’s team has kept her away from the media: she’s bound to crash into a wall. Without a teleprompter, Harris is lost, adrift, and exposes the faults and shortcomings that make her an unelectable presidential candidate. It’s pathetic at this point. She offered some gobbledygook about what this election means and then tried to explain how she will pay for her economic agenda, also known as Joe Biden’s record. 

I can’t transcribe it because it’s incoherent, but it’s something about earned income child tax credits and some magical theory about how things pay for themselves. Also, her plan will somehow reduce child poverty by 50 percent. You could probably create a drinking game from these answers since I never knew that the phrase “return on investment” could be mentioned so many times in roughly 60 seconds: 

This person is someone who Democrats thought would be better. It’s not. It’s the same broken-down lemon of a car but with fewer miles and two working headlights. Republicans and Donald Trump need no longer to attack her awkward social skills—focus on these trip-ups, her record, and tie her to Joe Biden. Also, I can’t wait until she repeats this answer in front of a national audience next month.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

