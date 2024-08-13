Here's What Happened When a CNN Host Asked a Kamala Spokesperson About Her Schedule

How does Adrienne Elrod still have a job? The woman revealed today that Vice President Kamala Harris has nothing on her schedule, so she could do interviews today, right? It’s a point that CNN host John Berman pressed Elrod, who admitted that Harris appears to have free time to sit down with the media. She could have even spoken with Time Magazine, which did a slobbering fluff piece on her. Harris declined to comment on the article:

CNN: What's on Kamala's schedule today?



Kamala spokesman Adrienne Elrod: "She's talking to voters and getting her message out there."



CNN: She has literally nothing on her schedule today.



Kamala spokesman: Well, yeah. pic.twitter.com/NPCnGNiuTH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2024

She also lied about Kamala's position regarding no tax on tips:

🚨 Kamala campaign says that no taxes on tips is “her own agenda!” pic.twitter.com/nxC3NSpWHM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

Elrod has been the one to trot out the most unsellable lines for Democrats. During the G8 Summit in June, she tried peddling the misinformation pivot when a video captured Joe Biden wandering off, only to be caught by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who stopped him. The talking point didn’t work, mostly because European media also saw what happened and reported heavily on the president’s diminished mental capacity. She also played dumb when Scripps News host Chris Stewart asked, “How much should a candidate's cognitive function factor into that decision when someone votes?”

I don't even know what that question means,” Elrod replied.

Everyone else knew Ms. Elrod, because Biden quit the race on July 21.