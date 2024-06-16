New Video Montage Shows Why Most Americans Think Biden Is Too Old to...
MD Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Arresting an Illegal Who Murdered...
Latest Palestinian Poll Should Kill Further Discussions About Ceasefires
It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity
My Father Lived Out Equality: He Adopted Ten of Us
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 222: Jesus Quotes Isaiah - Part 1
What to Expect in the First Presidential Debate
A Politically Incorrect Prayer
Who Does Kamala Harris Think She Is Weighing in on Our Sex Lives?
The Tolerance Lie
What Most People Do Not Know About Capitalism
CNN Bullies Ticketmaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson Tour
Senate Republicans Block Bill Protecting IVF
Nearly Half of Americans Have Little Faith Biden Will Make It Through First...
Tipsheet

A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off at G7 Summit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 16, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Katie wrote about it yesterday. President Joe Biden was mentally lost during the G7 Summit in Italy. The man looked lost, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had to prevent the Delaware liberal from wandering off. It’s a video that speaks to a major concern of voters this year, which the Biden campaign has opted to spin by declaring the video misinformation. Oh, and that it should essentially be censored on social media. The Biden campaign and their liberal media allies have found their go-to talking point for any video showing Joe’s diminished mental state: it’s misinformation or a deep fake:

Advertisement

It's not going to work. If the only thing you can think of to spin the bad press on Joe is that it’s misinformation, you’re losing. Eighty-six percent think Joe is too old to run again—that’s not some outlier. It’s a consensus brought on by these very moments. That’s also not dirty politics, folks. People are worried about Joe’s mental health, and rightfully so. And voters have seen the Biden record—they don’t like it. 

Besides Meloni, the summit was comprised of loser politicians who were either about to lose their upcoming election, had already done so, or were greatly diminished politically back in their home countries. Biden has ushered a period of American weakness, which isn’t surprising since he’s a grade-A moron on foreign policy.

***

As a refresher, here's the video the Biden camp thinks is misinformation:

Recommended

It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
Advertisement


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
MD Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Arresting an Illegal Who Murdered a Mother of Five Matt Vespa
Latest Palestinian Poll Should Kill Further Discussions About Ceasefires Matt Vespa
MSNBC's Morning Joe Segment About Biden's Strong G7 Summit Gets Demolished by European Press Matt Vespa
Who Does Kamala Harris Think She Is Weighing in on Our Sex Lives? Rebecca Downs
My Father Lived Out Equality: He Adopted Ten of Us Ryan Bomberger

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
Advertisement