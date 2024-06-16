A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off at G7 Summit

Katie wrote about it yesterday. President Joe Biden was mentally lost during the G7 Summit in Italy. The man looked lost, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had to prevent the Delaware liberal from wandering off. It’s a video that speaks to a major concern of voters this year, which the Biden campaign has opted to spin by declaring the video misinformation. Oh, and that it should essentially be censored on social media. The Biden campaign and their liberal media allies have found their go-to talking point for any video showing Joe’s diminished mental state: it’s misinformation or a deep fake:

Biden campaign spokesman Adrienne Elrod tries to spin the viral video of Biden wandering aimlessly across Italy as "disinformation" — and demands "social media platforms" censor it. pic.twitter.com/hfMuZpMkwU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2024

It's not going to work. If the only thing you can think of to spin the bad press on Joe is that it’s misinformation, you’re losing. Eighty-six percent think Joe is too old to run again—that’s not some outlier. It’s a consensus brought on by these very moments. That’s also not dirty politics, folks. People are worried about Joe’s mental health, and rightfully so. And voters have seen the Biden record—they don’t like it.

Besides Meloni, the summit was comprised of loser politicians who were either about to lose their upcoming election, had already done so, or were greatly diminished politically back in their home countries. Biden has ushered a period of American weakness, which isn’t surprising since he’s a grade-A moron on foreign policy.

***

As a refresher, here's the video the Biden camp thinks is misinformation:

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

Everyone freaking out about that Biden clip at G7.



I found the full video. The longer clip, in context, is even more horrifying. pic.twitter.com/obFINP7RNE — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 13, 2024

What’s crazy about this video is the reaction from other leaders. They all seem to…know?



Meloni just smoothly glides over, checks with Macron, then gets Biden. Sunak then comes over to guide him from the other side.



Weird. https://t.co/dbtwGtcvet — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 14, 2024



