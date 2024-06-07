The Question That Awkwardly Ended This Interview With a Biden Spokeswoman

There's a New Date for Netanyahu's Speech to Congress
Matt Vespa  |  June 07, 2024 6:00 AM
An interview on Scripps News ended awkwardly for Biden spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod who couldn’t comprehend a simple question about voters’ concerns over a presidential candidate’s mental state. 

Specifically, “How much should a candidate's cognitive function factor into that decision when someone votes?” asked Scripps News host Chris Stewart. 

“I don't even know what that question means,” Elrod shot back. 

“When they vote, should they be thinking about which candidate, how they’re functioning cognitively?” Steward continued. 

“Sure,” replied Elrod, abruptly ending the segment.

If the Biden campaign’s main goal is to divert attention away from his mental health, this interview was a disaster. Eighty-six percent of Americans polled by ABC News and The Washington Post think Biden is too old to run for president. The mental acuity concerns are the massive elephant in the room—and a Biden spokeswoman kept the focus on Joe’s declining mental state. It might also show that the campaign can pivot out of this pickle. Biden is old and has mental trip-ups in public daily, and the accounts of his mental slippage could span the globe. 

The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and other publications have touched upon Biden, either slowing down, his staff cleaning up his messes or his health. The Times fired one of the first major salvos before the 2022 midterms. The Wall Street Journal has a recent article that has the liberal media in an uproar due to lengthy accounts of Biden losing more than just a step. 

When voters pull those levers for president, yes, is this person sane and healthy is on their minds, among dozens of other things. Can we trust this man with nuclear weapons? Is one of those questions; the same applies to his running mate. Can the VP candidate take over and not derail the country in the transition period? It’s more on the subconscious level, but it’s there. It’s why we’re all laser-focused on Biden’s awkward moments and brain malfunctions, the most recent occurring in France on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

And it also doesn’t help that all these Democrats are saying Biden is a pillar of mental health, though they refuse to allow us to view the evidence, if any. It’s because they know he’s cooked, and we have a long way to go until Election Day. This issue isn’t going away.


