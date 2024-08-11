Listen to What These Kamala Harris Supporters Have to Say...And They Tell Us We're the Weird Ones

This is America. I can call you a freak, but that doesn’t mean I think you should be jailed for it. On the flip side, liberals think I should be imprisoned for believing in freedom, gun rights, and freedom of speech and for showing complete and utter disdain for political correctness. Biden’s Justice Department is dispatching FBI agents to speak with people who are sharing memes that are attacking this administration.

The latest attack on the GOP from Democrats is they’re “weird,” which is something you’d likely hear from an eighth-grade student body election, not a national campaign for the presidency. It’s from a ticket where the nominee never received a single vote from Democratic primary voters and whose running mate lied about being in a combat zone.

These antics are weird but not nearly as bizarre at the attendees as last night’s Nevada rally. We had a trans man give its spiel, while an “alternative” person said she feels if Trump wins, she won’t be allowed to dress or wear the many noise, ear, and eye piercings she was sporting at the event. You can’t be jailed for that stuff, lady. We also had another rendition of people being incapable of naming a single Harris accomplishment:

KAMALA VOTERS: "I'm a trans man & I’m gay & I have been pregnant & I've had an abortion before & I don’t want to lose that."



"I feel like if Trump were to win…I wouldn't be able to have the piercings or the dyed hair or the tattoos that I want."pic.twitter.com/sHYqZ4DuZ8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2024

NEW: Kamala Harris voters think they will be owned by a man under Project 2025 if Trump gets into office.



The disabled “queer” said she was worried Trump would be taking away her bank account.



Lmao.pic.twitter.com/G2IMlKo7Db — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 10, 2024

JOHNNY: Name one thing that Kamala has done in office that you liked.



KAMALA RALLY GOERS: ... pic.twitter.com/prv3orvjgP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 9, 2024

Harris also stole Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ policy last night, which I’m sure the media will treat as a tremendous policy rollout. She stole Trump’s plan.

ABC's JON KARL: "We saw a big speech in Nevada by Kamala Harris and she came out for NO TAX ON TIPS. Where have I heard that before!?"



(From President Trump, who proposed it months ago to much acclaim — and who Kamala is copying) pic.twitter.com/TCdV303VaP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 11, 2024

Last Note: It's the disease of identity politics. It's not about the country, working families, or improving lives. It's about the bean counting with these people: