Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the 2024 Election

The Democrat-media is alive and well, and how members of a particular party behave is indicative of this institutional bias. I’m not saying anything new, but since 2016, Democrats have been more brazen and shameless with their lies. It’s how Kamala Harris protects her fledgling candidacy as she spews nonsense on the campaign trail—she knows the media won’t ask her tough questions.

It’s only when the press gets caught, like their lackadaisical approach to Biden’s health decline, that they go into overdrive just long enough to convince the public that they’ve repented for past oversights. So, will this same press, who has accused Donald Trump of being a threat to our government, press Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) over these remarks about stopping the former president from taking office again should he win the 2024 election?

Even if voters unquestionably elect Donald Trump as President, no matter the margin, and even if the election is universally accepted as free and fair, top Democrats are calling on Congress to block certification of the results, and prep for civil war. pic.twitter.com/U9QL5FZW10 — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 5, 2024

Holy sh*t



Congressman Jamie Raskin says EVEN IF TRUMP WINS they will disqualify him on January 6th, 2025 under 14A. pic.twitter.com/EJ78RQUhkr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 5, 2024

Holy crap, this is as advertised. Raskin says Congress will have to tell Trump on January 6th, 2025 that he's "disqualified" and that it'll put the country on a civil war footing.



He's advertising plans to steal the election right out in the open. https://t.co/uSe5MyoCJr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 6, 2024

Raskin says the quiet part out loud: the Democrats are prepared to steal the election if it doesn’t go their way. Isn’t this against institutional norms? Isn’t this behavior cancerous to our republic? Raskin declares he will do what the Supreme Court has refused to do—the arrogance that oozes from this man is truly astounding. He also gloats that when he tells Trump supporters that the former president is disqualified from taking office, civil war conditions will likely befall the nation.

Raskin’s remarks are illiberal, constitutionally negligent, and dangerous. This man is goading us into civil war to stop Trump, all because he doesn’t like him. When you peel off the layers of nonsense, this is all about. The Left cannot get over the 2016 election. And now we have an elected member of Congress declaring outright he will steal an election, silence the people, and potentially thrust us into civil war because ‘orange man—bad.’