How Some Reacted to Trump's Visit to Black Journalists' Conference Is What You'd...
I Prefer We Not Hurl the DEI Attack at Kamala, But If We...
Kamala Harris Was a Trainwreck When Greeting Americans Recently Freed From Russia
Acting Secret Service Director Faces Fire, Congressional Grandstanding, and Crucial Questi...
Yes, We Need a National Conversation on Dating, Family Life and Economics
Washington Post Culture Mavens Go Coconutty Over Kamala
Democrats Promise To Save 'Democracy' by Destroying the Supreme Court
Can This Country Return to Old-School Journalism?
The U.S. Is Being Invaded on Two Borders
Americans Freed by Russia Arrive Back In the U.S.
Biden Is Trying to Pack the Supreme Court and It's Wrong
When the US Shows No Self Respect
New Details Reveal How Judge Merchan's Daughter Has Ties to Kamala Harris
The Harris Campaign Is Cleaning Up Kamala Harris' Previous Anti-2A Remarks
Tipsheet

Axios Steps on a Rake Going After Trump for Using the Term 'Black Jobs'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 02, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Axios did well covering the Biden White House siege, which finally concluded when the president announced he’d quit the 2024 race on July 21. The outlet had been covering the Democratic Party rebellion against Biden, but now it’s joining the rest of the media herd in erasing the leftist and radical agenda advocated by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now taking up the Democratic Party mantle. 

Advertisement

The outlet went after former President Donald Trump for using the term “black jobs,” which he said were under threat from illegal immigration (via Axios) [emphasis mine]: 

Former President Trump told a roomful of Black journalists on Wednesday that immigrants are taking "Black jobs." 

Why it matters: The remarks, made at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention, are not only out of step with the reality of the U.S. economy, they also reinforce stereotypes about the kind of work Black people do. 

[…] 

Reality check: For starters, there are no Black jobs in the U.S., because there is not any kind of racial requirement for employment. (Those were made illegal with the Civil Rights laws passed decades ago — though there is still discrimination in hiring.) 

That’s not what he meant—and you know it, Axios. No one is that dense, and if they are—they should be fired because we all see through the lies. The entire conference was devoted to black people who had jobs in the media. It’s beyond weird that this outlet decided to take a neo-segregationist take on economic analysis. It seems intentionally obtuse and treats its readers as idiots. Also, it’s fake news:

Recommended

Kamala Harris Was a Trainwreck When Greeting Americans Recently Freed From Russia Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal even did a lengthy piece about how the COVID pandemic had torpedoed the best job market for black Americans on record. How would one describe that—maybe by saying black jobs under Trump soared but then crashed when COVID turned us all into crazed animals?

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris Was a Trainwreck When Greeting Americans Recently Freed From Russia Matt Vespa
How Some Reacted to Trump's Visit to Black Journalists' Conference Is What You'd Expect Matt Vespa
New Details Reveal How Judge Merchan's Daughter Has Ties to Kamala Harris Sarah Arnold
Here's the Real Reason Why Josh Shapiro's Veepstakes Position Is in Peril Matt Vespa
Harris Is Recycling the 2020 Democrat Campaign Victor Davis Hanson
How Israel Killed One of Hamas' Top Leaders Has to Have Terrorists Freaking Out Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Harris Was a Trainwreck When Greeting Americans Recently Freed From Russia Matt Vespa
Advertisement