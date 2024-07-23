Is This Why Biden Was Slurring His Words During Call With Kamala's Campaign Staff?

Joe Biden emerged from the COVID bunker to prove that he wasn’t dead. The president has been recovering from COVID, though we haven’t heard from him in days. He quit the 2024 race on Sunday, though no photos of the historic moment were taken. I understand why there wasn’t a speech, which the president will deliver tonight at 8 pm. Still, the whole exit was sloppy and weird, which was only accentuated yesterday when he called into Kamala Harris’ campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, where the president sounded like death. It goes beyond COVID; the slurred speech was evident on speakerphone. Harris later almost slipped up, saying, “Joe, I know you're still on the rec–-call.” Was she about to say recording?

Everyone has been noting the president’s odd and conspicuous absence. Over at RedState, Jen Van Laar and her crew have unearthed some shocking details about the president’s Nevada trip torpedoed by COVID, but was there something else? There appears to be enough evidence to suggest a more serious medical episode occurred around the time the president was about to deliver an address to UnidosUS in Las Vegas. Local law enforcement came forward to claim they were dispatched to close the roads so the president could receive care at the University Medical Center. Biden was then abruptly diverted to the airport, where we saw him struggle to climb the little stairs onto Air Force One. It would be the final image we saw of him as an official candidate for re-election. He dropped out three days later.

Van Laar added that Biden allegedly suffered a “transient ischemic attack,” or mini-stroke. Other reporters, like Jordan Schachtel, provided what reportedly transpired when the word got out that the roads should be closed:

Then suddenly, when [Biden] was supposed to be scheduled to deliver the UnidosUS speech, all hell broke loose. Several law enforcement officers on duty that day were informed over the radio that the president was dealing with an unspecified medical emergency. Far from a case of the sniffles, this was sent out on encrypted police airwaves as if something akin to a five-alarm fire had broken out. Our sources estimate that it was “easily” hundreds of Las Vegas Metropolitan officers and employees who heard the broadcasts live, so a curious media shouldn’t have a problem reporting any follow-ups to this story. The dispatches made clear that this was much more than a mere change of plans, because it set into motion so much of their on-duty emergency response apparatus. Radio dispatchers responsible for coordinating with the president’s detail requested an immediate “surge” of law enforcement resources into the area, both to secure the vicinity and to expedite the president’s movement. According to these law enforcement sources, the president’s motorcade was initially planning on heading to University Medical Center (UMC), which was located about two miles up the road from the president’s position. Police answered the call, rapidly deploying their “in the box” emergency squads to facilitate the reroute to the hospital. But the president’s team decided not to bring him to the hospital. The plans changed in rapid succession once more. It was then relayed over to on duty officers on the president’s detail that they would need to clear an express route to Harry Reid International Airport.

“A credible source in a position to know, but who is not a medical professional, tells RedState that Biden displayed stroke-type symptoms leading to that decision to rush him to UMC,” added Laar. It was determined that the president could be treated aboard Air Force One since it wasn't a full stroke.

Reporters from The New York Times and the BBC, while not reporting on the alleged TIA attack, did note the physical and mental changes. At the same time, Biden reportedly appeared energetic on this trip on July 16, but everything changed the following day.

Eventually, we’re going to find out, much like how the White House’s cover-up operation to shield the public from the president’s rapid and marked mental decline got obliterated when he debated Donald Trump on June 27. Everything that’s transpired over the past 96 hours has been bizarre.