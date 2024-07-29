New Text Messages Reveal Another Troubling Update on Trump Assassination Attempt
MSNBC Asked Black Voters About Trump and Kamala. It Doesn't Bode Well for Dems.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 29, 2024 6:00 AM
It’s anecdotal, but MSNBC has held some focus groups that have been brutal to Kamala Harris. In Wisconsin, swing voters are worried about her involvement in a cover-up regarding the decline of Joe Biden’s health. It’s a character issue. What else is she willing to hide if she’s willing to conceal these developments? CNN spoke to a Georgia voter who shared the same sentiments. Now, this group of black men were asked if they knew other members of their community who intended to vote for Donald Trump. They all raised their hands.

When asked if Kamala Harris taking the top spot on the Democratic Party ticket has changed anything for them, none of them said yes. The cancer of identity politics seems to be contained to college-educated white women who have become insufferable, even to self-identified liberals. Sure, some non-white progressives espouse this nonsense, but it’s a wholly white progressive invention as they’re the most intense on these issues.

Here's another focus group where a woman mentioned Harris’ race as the main reason she’s voting for the vice president. The reaction is priceless:

Harris’ campaign operation must move at lightning speed to define her and fend off the mountain of GOP attacks that are on the horizon. They have less than 16 weeks to do this, and it’s hard to do when the candidate is appalling. Harris has no record to tout, no achievements to sell, and for now, can’t even exploit what white liberal America thinks is the most important part of a person’s character: their race.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

