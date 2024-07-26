Biden Justice Department Just Hashed Out a Corrupt Deal With Lisa Page and...
Harris Finally Nabs One Crucial But Expected Endorsement
Another Day Another Fresh Lie in the Press About Kamala's Past
No, Joe, Democracy is Not 'The Essence of Who We Are'
Kamala Harris: A San Francisco Radical
Kamala Harris’s War on American Workers
Why Harris?
Donald Trump: The MAGA Supply-Sider
Why Some Mississippi ‘Conservatives’ Oppose Trump on School Choice
When Society's Brakes Fail
Speaker Mike Johnson Puts Kamala Harris' Border Failures on Full Display
Trump Announces Plans to Return to the Site of His Would-Be Assassination
Is Gavin Newsom's Latest PR Stunt a Way to Secure Himself a Seat...
Kamala Harris Sits Down With Drag Pro-Palestine Advocates While Boycotting Netanyahu’s Vis...
Tipsheet

MSNBC Host Lawrence O'Donnell: We Don't Know If Trump Was Shot

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 26, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Is the FBI trying to interfere in the 2024 election by intentionally sparking conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump? We have a true tin foil hat theory that Trump was never hit by a bullet, a piece of misinformation that was printed in a prominent magazine and now MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell:

Advertisement

We know he was shot. Everyone who has eyes knows this, but it’s another unhinged and ridiculous liberal media operation to marginalize what could have been a source of trauma for the country.   

The former president was nearly killed on July 13 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, because the Secret Service failed to secure a rooftop that was less than 200 yards from the stage, permitting shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks to have a clear line of sight on Trump. A fatal headshot missed the former president by millimeters, instead clipping his right ear. Trump was shot. 

Yet, FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony before House Judiciary on Wednesday cast doubt on the bullet wound, where Mr. Wray couldn’t say if Trump were shot or hit by glass from the teleprompter. The media ran with it. First, it was Newsweek. As Spencer wrote, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a doctor who served as White House physician to Trump and Barack Obama, who examined Trump multiple times since the attack, concluded a bullet hit him. Lawmakers want Wray to correct the record because now we have hosts on networks like MSNBC—no shock—spreading this fake news. 

Recommended

Biden Justice Department Just Hashed Out a Corrupt Deal With Lisa Page and Peter Strzok Matt Vespa
Advertisement

O’Donnell and anyone else who peddled this trash should be first, though. What are you people smoking? 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Justice Department Just Hashed Out a Corrupt Deal With Lisa Page and Peter Strzok Matt Vespa
Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See Guy Benson
What Trump Told Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago Spencer Brown
Why One Name Being Considered for the Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force Is Causing Outrage Rebecca Downs
No, Joe, Democracy is Not 'The Essence of Who We Are' Mark Lewis
Coup Upon Coup Upon Coup Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Justice Department Just Hashed Out a Corrupt Deal With Lisa Page and Peter Strzok Matt Vespa
Advertisement