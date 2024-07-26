MSNBC Host Lawrence O'Donnell: We Don't Know If Trump Was Shot

Is the FBI trying to interfere in the 2024 election by intentionally sparking conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump? We have a true tin foil hat theory that Trump was never hit by a bullet, a piece of misinformation that was printed in a prominent magazine and now MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell:

Lawrence O'Donnell: "We don't know if Donald Trump got hit with a bullet."



Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit is going to break records. pic.twitter.com/zTegA53d8r — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 26, 2024

We know he was shot. Everyone who has eyes knows this, but it’s another unhinged and ridiculous liberal media operation to marginalize what could have been a source of trauma for the country.

The former president was nearly killed on July 13 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, because the Secret Service failed to secure a rooftop that was less than 200 yards from the stage, permitting shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks to have a clear line of sight on Trump. A fatal headshot missed the former president by millimeters, instead clipping his right ear. Trump was shot.

Yet, FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony before House Judiciary on Wednesday cast doubt on the bullet wound, where Mr. Wray couldn’t say if Trump were shot or hit by glass from the teleprompter. The media ran with it. First, it was Newsweek. As Spencer wrote, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a doctor who served as White House physician to Trump and Barack Obama, who examined Trump multiple times since the attack, concluded a bullet hit him. Lawmakers want Wray to correct the record because now we have hosts on networks like MSNBC—no shock—spreading this fake news.

O’Donnell and anyone else who peddled this trash should be first, though. What are you people smoking?

The FBI Director Rehashed a Trump Assassination Conspiracy Theory Yesterday

https://t.co/huQSoiaf6C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024