Tipsheet

Ronny Jackson Pushes Back on FBI Director's Claim That Trump May Not Have Been Shot

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 26, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former White House Physician and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) again debunked claims that former President Donald Trump was not hit by a bullet from the would-be assassin who attacked his Pennsylvania rally on July 13 after FBI Director Christopher Wray cast doubt on Trump being shot during congressional testimony this week. 

"With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," Wray told lawmakers on Wednesday. 

Rep. Jackson — who has reviewed Trump's medical records, used to be his White House physician, and has checked the former president out since the assassination attempt — says otherwise. 

"I have continued to monitor his health and well-being, along with his primary care physician, since the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th," Jackson wrote in a letter released on Friday. "I have reviewed President Trump's medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was initially evaluated and treated for a "Gunshot Would to the Right Ear."

Jackson's update noted that, "[h]aving served as an Emergency Medicine physician for over 20 years in the United States Navy, including as a combat physician on the battlefield in Iraq, I have treated many gunshot wounds in my career. Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting," he emphasized. 

As for Wray's testimony before Congress, Jackson said there "is absolutely no evidence that [Trump was hit by] anything other than a bullet. Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself," he urged. "Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else." 

Jackson also offered his reassurance to "the American people and the rest of the world" that "President Trump is doing extremely well" and is "rapidly recovering from the gunshot wound to his right ear. I will continue to be available to assit President Trump and his personal physician in any way they see fit and will provide updates as necessary and with the permission of President Trump," he added. 

