Biden Returns to the White House After Bizarre Absence
The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption
Is This Why Biden Was Slurring His Words During Call With Kamala's Campaign...
We Know When Bob Menendez Is Leaving the Senate
Netanyahu to Meet With Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Joe Biden Resurfaces After Five Days in Hiding
Meet Kamala's Press Agent...NBC News' Garrett Haake
Religious Rhetoric and the RNC
Here's What Trump Has to Say About Multiple Debates With Kamala Harris
Here's How Trump Is Doing With Young Voters Against Kamala Harris
GOP Rep. Andy Ogles Files Articles of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris
One GOP Governor Signs Bill Banning Transgender Athletes From Women's Sports
Kamala Harris Boycotting Netanyahu's Speech to Congress
Not All Dems Are Jumping to Endorse Kamala
Tipsheet

Wait, Secret Service Snipers Had Photos of Trump's Would-Be Assassin?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 23, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Kimberly Cheatle is no longer the director of the Secret Service. Still, questions remain about the unprotected rooftop where Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, attempted to assassinate Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks missed a fatal headshot by millimeters, but the glaring security breaches led to a grilling of the agency not seen in a generation. For over four hours, then-Director Cheatle took a beating from Democrats and Republicans over this assassination attempt, and she stonewalled lawmakers. If there was bipartisan agreement, Cheatle should resign, which she eventually did despite claiming she felt she was the best to lead the agency.

Advertisement

Cheatle departs as new bodycam footage obtained by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is released. It shows Beaver County Emergency Services Unit telling a Secret Service agent that photos of Crooks were taken by their team and distributed to the rest of the support teams before he fired on the former president: [WARNING: Graphic Content]:

In a letter to the agency, the Iowa Republican listed numerous questions, including whether the Secret Service and local law enforcement are responsible for covering the AGR building, where Crooks was perched. Also, a Secret Service drone operator was on the personnel list for the July 13 rally, though no aerial surveillance was reportedly active when the attack began. Meanwhile, Crooks allegedly flew his drone over the rally area before he opened fire.

Recommended

The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The footage dovetails with the video taken by Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), who scaled the structure, noting that it wasn’t really a sloped roof. Before her exit, Cheatle said the safety concerns were why snipers weren’t on that roof.

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption Matt Vespa
Here's What Trump Has to Say About Multiple Debates With Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Is This Why Biden Was Slurring His Words During Call With Kamala's Campaign Staff? Matt Vespa
Don't Overthink It, Republicans. The Case Against Kamala Harris Is Straightforward. Guy Benson
Here's What Biden Told Trump After Assassination Attempt Leah Barkoukis
GOP Rep. Andy Ogles Files Articles of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption Matt Vespa
Advertisement