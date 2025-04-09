Wait, We Outsourced the 'Crown Jewel' of Global Warming Research to Crackpot Climate...
New Details About the Trump Assassin Are Wild
One Question That Has Arisen From the Tragic Texas High School Track Meet...
Watch Senator Kennedy Savage Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With One Line
VIP
Would Secretary Mayorkas Do What Kristi Noem Just Did to an Illegal Alien?
VIP
Smug Service Workers Have Better Learn to Dig Ditches
VIP
Can Armed Citizens Be as Effective Against Mass Shooters as Police?
Big, Beautiful Tax Cuts Should Offset Any Tariff Increases
Bessent Had the Perfect Response to China Raising Tariffs on US Goods
Paxton Launches Senate Bid to Unseat Cornyn
Bet on America…Bet on Trump
In New York, the Inmates Are in Charge
Forty Years After Reagan, Trump Updates Protectionist Playbook for US Auto Industry
Time to Repeal California’s Emissions Waivers
Tipsheet

Look at This CNN Host's Face During This Segment About Trump's Approval Numbers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 09, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

CNN host Kate Bolduan looked absolutely miserable when numbers cruncher Harry Enten broke down how people view the Trump White House and its approach to presidential power. Enten and others have aptly noted that Trump has taken the Frank Sinatra route in handling this second presidency—the president is doing it “my way.”

Advertisement

Enten noted a misconception that Trump would be a lame duck president. He’s not. Far from it. As Enten said, “He ain't no lame duck. If anything, he's a soaring eagle.” 

Since the start of his second term in the Oval Office, Trump has signed 111 executive orders, the most in this period in at least a century. This administration is on a record pace in taking actions to right the ship and fix the damage done by the Biden presidency. 

Recommended

One Question That Has Arisen From the Tragic Texas High School Track Meet Stabbing Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The CNN analyst noted that whether you love him or hate him, everyone—Democrats, Republicans, and Independents—agrees that Trump’s approach this time around is entirely different. 

In short, Mr. Enten added that you can't say Trump isn’t trying to deliver on his 2024 promises from the campaign trail. Also, most don't think this is a power grab, so there again is another tomahawk chop to the face of the 'Trump is a dictator' narrative. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Question That Has Arisen From the Tragic Texas High School Track Meet Stabbing Matt Vespa
Bessent Had the Perfect Response to China Raising Tariffs on US Goods Leah Barkoukis
Watch Senator Kennedy Savage Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With One Line Matt Vespa
Wait, We Outsourced the 'Crown Jewel' of Global Warming Research to Crackpot Climate Consultants? Matt Vespa
New Details About the Trump Assassin Are Wild Matt Vespa
Smug Service Workers Have Better Learn to Dig Ditches Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Question That Has Arisen From the Tragic Texas High School Track Meet Stabbing Matt Vespa
Advertisement