Look at This CNN Host's Face During This Segment About Trump's Approval Numbers

CNN host Kate Bolduan looked absolutely miserable when numbers cruncher Harry Enten broke down how people view the Trump White House and its approach to presidential power. Enten and others have aptly noted that Trump has taken the Frank Sinatra route in handling this second presidency—the president is doing it “my way.”

Advertisement

Enten noted a misconception that Trump would be a lame duck president. He’s not. Far from it. As Enten said, “He ain't no lame duck. If anything, he's a soaring eagle.”

Since the start of his second term in the Oval Office, Trump has signed 111 executive orders, the most in this period in at least a century. This administration is on a record pace in taking actions to right the ship and fix the damage done by the Biden presidency.

WOW.



CNN is having to report exactly how President Trump is "SOARING" in how the American people are viewing his presidency.



Why won't Democrats admit this? pic.twitter.com/v8Qc2yYcD6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2025

Trump's going for history & redefining the presidency: "he ain't no lame duck... He's a soaring eagle!"



1. Record number of executive orders

2. 86% say his approach is completely different from others

3. This isn't seen as a power grab: 53% say his power is too little or right pic.twitter.com/hVN3JTkSRh — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 8, 2025

The CNN analyst noted that whether you love him or hate him, everyone—Democrats, Republicans, and Independents—agrees that Trump’s approach this time around is entirely different.

In short, Mr. Enten added that you can't say Trump isn’t trying to deliver on his 2024 promises from the campaign trail. Also, most don't think this is a power grab, so there again is another tomahawk chop to the face of the 'Trump is a dictator' narrative.